Prep football: Updated state-wide rankings

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
1. Thompson (21); 4-0; 269
2. Hewitt-Trussville (2); 4-0; 211
3. Hoover; 4-0; 184
4. Auburn; 4-0; 161
5. Austin; 4-0; 140
6. Central-Phenix City; 2-2; 103
7. Prattville; 3-1; 65
8. Fairhope; 3-1; 43
9. Oak Mountain; 4-0; 41
10. Daphne; 3-1; 25
Others receiving votes: Theodore (3-1) 22, Enterprise (3-0) 21, James Clemens (2-2) 16, Murphy (4-0) 10.
CLASS 6A
1. Mountain Brook (17); 3-0; 257
2. Oxford (6); 3-1; 224
3. Blount; 3-1; 174
4. Pinson Valley; 3-1; 157
5. Clay-Chalkville; 4-0; 136
6. Saraland; 3-1; 119
7. Opelika; 2-1; 97
8. Lee-Montgomery; 3-1; 61
9. Cullman; 4-0; 48
10. McGill-Toolen; 1-1; 11
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (4-0) 10, Muscle Shoals (2-1) 9, Eufaula (2-2) 6, Pelham (3-1) 2.
CLASS 5A
1. Central-Clay Co. (20); 4-0; 265
2. St. Paul’s (2); 4-0; 208
3. Ramsay; 3-0; 175
4. Pleasant Grove (1); 2-1; 170
5. Faith-Mobile; 4-0; 127
6. Guntersville; 3-0; 112
7. Alexandria; 3-0; 106
8. Pike Road; 4-0; 70
9. Demopolis; 4-0; 35
10. UMS-Wright; 2-2; 21
Others receiving votes: Fairview (3-1) 8, Russellville (4-0) 8, Greenville (3-1) 3, Sylacauga (3-1) 3.
CLASS 4A
1. American Chr. (18); 4-0; 260
2. Bibb Co. (5); 4-0; 221
3. Gordo; 4-0; 176
4. Madison Co.; 4-0; 150
5. Madison Aca.; 3-0; 128
6. Mobile Chr.; 3-0; 118
7. Jacksonville; 3-1; 81
8. Etowah; 2-1; 50
9. Vigor; 2-1; 44
10. Good Hope; 4-0; 38
Others receiving votes: Jackson (3-1) 19, West Limestone (3-0) 11, Handley (1-0) 4, Straughn (4-0) 4, Munford (3-1) 2, North Jackson (3-0) 2, St. James (2-1) 2, Williamson (2-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Piedmont (23); 3-0; 276
2. Fyffe; 3-0; 206
3. Wellborn; 3-0; 180
4. Flomaton; 3-0; 154
5. T.R. Miller; 3-1; 133
6. Catholic-Montgomery; 3-1; 100
7. Pike Co.; 2-1; 94
8. Ohatchee; 3-1; 75
9. Bayside Aca.; 4-0; 41
10. Montgomery Aca.; 4-0; 22
Others receiving votes: Thomasville (3-0) 9, Opp (3-1) 7, Reeltown (2-2) 6, Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-2) 5, East Lawrence (3-0) 3.
CLASS 2A
1. Leroy (21); 3-0; 269
2. Randolph Co. (2); 3-0; 196
3. Mars Hill Bible; 3-1; 171
4. Red Bay; 2-0; 158
5. Lanett; 3-1; 145
6. Spring Garden; 3-0; 116
7. G.W. Long; 2-0; 97
8. Clarke Co.; 3-0; 69
9. Elba; 3-1; 37
10. North Sand Mountain; 3-0; 15
Others receiving votes: Falkville (4-0) 13, Luverne (2-1) 10, Westbrook Chr. (3-0) 5, Geneva Co. (3-0) 3, Abbeville (3-0) 2, Addison (2-2) 2, Ariton (2-2) 2, Colbert Co. (4-0) 1.
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (23); 3-0; 276
2. Linden; 3-0; 205
3. Sweet Water; 2-1; 179
4. Maplesville; 3-1; 162
5. Notasulga; 2-0; 135
6. Pickens Co.; 2-1; 110
7. Decatur Heritage; 2-2; 82
8. Millry; 3-0; 77
9. Winterboro; 4-0; 45
10. Florala; 3-0; 33
Others receiving votes: Valley Head (3-1) 5, Loachapoka (2-1) 1, Marengo (1-2) 1.
AISA
1. Glenwood (21); 4-0; 270
2. Chambers Aca.; 4-0; 196
3. Bessemer Aca. (1); 2-1; 180
4. Pike Liberal Arts; 3-0; 148
5. Autauga Aca. (1); 1-1; 143
6. Escambia Aca.; 3-1; 126
7. Jackson Aca.; 5-0; 85
8. Macon-East; 4-0; 51
9. Patrician; 2-1; 50
10. Edgewood; 3-1; 23
Others receiving votes: Morgan Aca. (3-0) 19, Tuscaloosa Aca. (1-2) 16, Monroe Aca. (1-2) 3, Sparta (1-2) 1.