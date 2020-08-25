You have permission to edit this article.
Prep football: Updated state rankings

Go Gold Bowl: Oxford at Thompson

Oxford's DeeDee Davis, below, and Shaynadd Whitfield chase Thompson quarterback Conner Harrell during the Go Gold Bowl at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (Dennis Victory | preps@al.com)

 Dennis Victory | preps@al.com

Updated high school football rankings from the Alabama Sports Writers Association:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (23); 1-0; 276

2. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-0; 196

3. Hoover; 1-0; 195

4. Central-Phenix City; 0-1; 143

5. Auburn; 1-0; 141

6. Fairhope; 1-0; 120

7. Prattville; 1-0; 62

8. Dothan; 0-0; 56

9. James Clemens; 0-1; 39

10. Austin; 1-0; 32

Others receiving votes: Spain Park (1-0) 20, Daphne (1-0) 16, Oak Mountain (1-0) 6, Theodore (0-1) 3, Vestavia Hills (0-1) 3, Enterprise (0-0) 2, Gadsden City (1-0) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mountain Brook (14); 1-0; 248

2. Oxford (7); 0-1; 214

3. Blount (1); 0-1; 159

4. Opelika; 0-0; 150

5. McGill-Toolen (1); 0-0; 135

6. Pinson Valley; 0-1; 113

7. Eufaula; 1-0; 97

8. Clay-Chalkville; 1-0; 75

9. Gardendale; 1-0; 51

10. Saraland; 1-0; 44

Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (0-0) 10, Spanish Fort (0-1) 6, Briarwood (1-0) 5, Park Crossing (0-1) 2, Stanhope Elmore (1-0) 2.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay Central (18); 1-0; 259

2. Pleasant Grove (4); 0-0; 213

3. St. Paul's (1); 1-0; 188

4. Ramsay; 1-0; 165

5. UMS-Wright; 1-0; 126

6. Faith-Mobile; 1-0; 103

7. Guntersville; 0-0; 92

8. Alexandria; 0-0; 52

9. Fairview; 1-0; 43

10. Andalusia; 0-1; 30

Others receiving votes: Pike Road (1-0) 24, Center Point (1-0) 10, Fairfield (0-0) 6.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. American Chr. (16); 1-0; 251

2. Bibb Co. (5); 1-0; 210

3. Vigor (1); 1-0; 181

4. Jacksonville (1); 1-0; 152

5. Deshler; 0-0; 130

6. Gordo; 1-0; 107

7. Madison Co.; 1-0; 96

8. Madison Aca.; 0-0; 60

9. Etowah; 0-1; 53

10. Williamson; 1-0; 28

Others receiving votes: Good Hope (1-0) 15, Cherokee Co. (1-0) 9, Anniston (0-1) 7, Jackson (1-0) 3, Mobile Chr. (0-0) 3, Geneva (0-1) 2, Priceville (0-0) 2, St. James (0-1) 1, Wilson (1-0) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Piedmont (21); 0-0; 270

2. Fyffe (2); 1-0; 213

3. Wellborn; 1-0; 166

4. Reeltown; 1-0; 144

5. Pike Co.; 0-0; 128

6. Flomaton; 1-0; 81

7. T.R. Miller; 0-1; 76

8. Catholic-Montgomery; 0-1; 61

9. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 0-1; 58

10. Ohatchee; 1-0; 42

Others receiving votes: Providence Chr. (0-1) 30, Opp (1-0) 24, Collinsville (1-0) 7, Montgomery Aca. (1-0) 5, Bayside Aca. (1-0) 4, New Brockton (0-0) 1, Thomasville (0-0) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Leroy (18); 0-0; 260

2. Lanett (4); 1-0; 216

3. Randolph Co. (1); 0-0; 175

4. Red Bay; 1-0; 138

5. Mars Hill Bible; 0-1; 129

6. Ariton; 1-0; 118

7. Luverne; 1-0; 82

8. G.W. Long; 0-0; 81

9. Spring Garden; 0-0; 50

10. Elba; 1-0; 23

Others receiving votes: Clarke Co. (0-0) 22, North Sand Mountain (0-0) 6, Addison (0-1) 4, Falkville (1-0) 4, Westbrook Chr. (1-0) 2, Aliceville (0-0) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (18); 0-0; 259

2. Sweet Water (3); 0-0; 210

3 (tie). Maplesville (2); 1-0; 177

3 (tie). Pickens Co.; 0-0; 177

5. Linden; 0-0; 133

6. Cedar Bluff; 0-0; 106

7. Decatur Heritage; 0-1; 93

8. Notasulga; 0-0; 79

9. Marengo; 0-0; 42

10. Fruitdale; 0-0; 18

Others receiving votes: Donoho (0-0) 7, Valley Head (1-0) 7, Hubbertville (0-0) 1, Winterboro (1-0) 1, Woodland (1-0) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Autauga Aca. (21); 0-0; 270

2. Glenwood (1); 1-0; 209

3. Chambers Aca.; 1-0; 172

4. Bessemer Aca.; 0-1; 151

5. Pike Liberal Arts; 0-0; 120

6. Escambia Aca.; 1-0; 113

7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 0-0; 91

8. Monroe Aca. (1); 0-0; 83

9. Edgewood; 1-0; 70

10. Jackson Aca.; 1-0; 27

Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (0-0) 4, Sparta (0-0) 1.

