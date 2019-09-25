Updated Alabama Sports Writers Association football rankings:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (21); 5-0; 286
2. McGill-Toolen (3); 4-0; 225
3. Central-Phenix City (1); 4-1; 206
4. Hoover; 4-1; 181
5. Mountain Brook; 5-0; 145
6. Theodore; 5-0; 116
7. Lee-Montgomery; 5-0; 105
8. Austin; 5-0; 79
9. Sparkman; 4-0; 34
10. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-2; 14
Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (3-1) 12, James Clemens (3-2) 11, Prattville (3-1) 6, Auburn (3-2) 4, Murphy (3-1) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (25); 5-0; 300
2. Muscle Shoals; 5-0; 217
3. Oxford; 5-0; 196
4. Hueytown; 4-0; 181
5. Pinson Valley; 3-2; 125
6. Carver-Montgomery; 5-0; 97
7. Blount; 4-1; 77
8. Bessemer City; 4-0; 59
9. Opelika; 4-1; 52
10. Gardendale; 5-0; 49
Others receiving votes: St. Paul's (4-1) 25, Clay-Chalkville (3-2) 21, Fort Payne (4-0) 11, Wetumpka (3-2) 9, Helena (3-1) 4, Athens (3-1) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Jasper (20); 4-0; 283
2. Central-Clay Co. (3); 4-0; 224
3. Ramsay (2); 4-1; 199
4. Etowah; 5-0; 181
5. Russellville; 4-0; 140
6. Madison Aca.; 4-1; 108
7. Bibb Co.; 5-0; 99
8. Center Point; 4-1; 64
9. Pleasant Grove; 4-1; 51
10. Alexandria; 3-0; 25
Others receiving votes: Jackson (4-0) 19, Demopolis (3-2) 17, Briarwood (2-2) 8, Faith-Mobile (4-0) 5, Scottsboro (3-1) 1, Sylacauga (4-1) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (25); 4-0; 300
2. American Chr.; 4-0; 223
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 5-0; 199
4. Jacksonville; 4-1; 168
5. Good Hope; 5-0; 144
6. Brooks; 4-1; 104
7. Oneonta; 3-1; 72
8. Headland; 3-1; 56
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 3-2; 43
10. Anniston; 3-1; 39
Others receiving votes: Williamson (3-1) 13, Hokes Bluff (2-2) 12, Deshler (3-2) 11, Handley (3-1) 11, Andalusia (2-3) 10, Northside (4-1) 9, Escambia Co. (3-1) 5, Priceville (3-1) 5, Montevallo (3-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Flomaton (19); 4-0; 282
2. Piedmont (5); 4-0; 232
3. Gordo (1); 5-0; 202
4. Pike Co.; 4-0; 169
5. Providence Chr.; 5-0; 149
6. Midfield; 3-0; 107
7. Randolph Co.; 3-1; 103
8. St. James; 5-0; 82
9. Geraldine; 4-1; 48
10. Walter Wellborn; 5-0; 43
Others receiving votes: Pike Road (5-0) 5, Mobile Chr. (2-2) 2, Susan Moore (5-0) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (24); 4-0; 297
2. Luverne; 4-0; 217
3. Ohatchee (1); 4-0; 186
4. Abbeville; 4-0; 155
5. Reeltown; 5-0; 123
6. Leroy; 3-1; 122
7. Colbert Co.; 5-0; 99
8. Aliceville; 3-1; 55
9. Collinsville; 4-1; 53
10. Red Bay; 4-0; 40
Others receiving votes: Addison (3-2) 25, Cottage Hill (4-0) 20, G.W. Long (4-0) 8, Goshen (4-0) 8, Ranburne (4-0) 8, Highland Home (3-1) 6, Cedar Bluff (4-0) 3.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (17); 4-0; 276
2. Maplesville (7); 4-0; 240
3. Sweet Water (1); 3-0; 195
4. Brantley; 4-0; 172
5. Lanett; 5-0; 153
6. Pickens Co.; 4-0; 117
7. South Lamar; 4-0; 95
8. Spring Garden; 3-1; 66
9. Decatur Heritage; 5-0; 59
10. Elba; 4-1; 21
Others receiving votes: Millry (3-1) 13, Isabella (4-0) 11, Linden (2-3) 3, Appalachian (4-1) 1, Donoho (3-1) 1, Fruitdale (4-1) 1, Wadley (3-1) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (18); 2-1; 272
2. Wilcox Aca. (4); 5-0; 222
3. Chambers Aca. (2); 5-0; 213
4. Macon-East; 3-0; 150
5. Edgewood; 5-0; 145
6. Glenwood (1); 5-1; 120
7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 4-1; 102
8. Crenshaw Chr.; 4-0; 91
9. Bessemer Aca.; 3-3; 52
10. Southern Aca.; 3-1; 25
Others receiving votes: Escambia Aca. (2-2) 18, Monroe Aca. (3-2) 10, Lowndes Aca. (3-1) 4, South Choctaw Aca. (2-3) 1.