SAKS — Jeff Smith can breathe now.
For six days plus nearly 24 more hours, the Wellborn coach said he spent time on his knees about Friday’s crucial Class 3A, Region 6 game at Saks. If the experienced and hopeful Panthers are real contenders this season, the Saks game would show it.
Jett Smith accounted for 97 yards total offense, with a touchdown pass, touchdown run and 91-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Wellborn beat Saks 34-14 on Jack Stewart Field.
Wellborn upped to 4-0 for the first time since 2012, when the Panthers finished 9-3 and reached the second round of the 2A playoffs. Most importantly, they’re 2-0 in region play with one victory over a traditional region power.
Saks (2-2, 1-1) beat Wellborn 42-13 a year ago.
Wellborn’s start to region play includes victories over two of the region’s four playoff qualifiers from a year ago. The Panthers beat Weaver 49-6 last week.
Winless Weaver lost nearly all of its production to graduation, and long-time coach Daryl Hamby moved on. Saks also suffered significant player losses to graduation and transfers but had won its two games prior to playing Wellborn.
“From the minute that game with Weaver ended to now, we’ve been on stress mode to get this one right here,” Jeff Smith said. “Coach (Jonathan) Miller and them do a great job over here, and they’ve got some great athletes.”
Wellborn outgained Saks 348 total yards to 257 and stretched its lead to 34-0 on Jett Smith’s interception return at 11:40 of the fourth quarter. Running back Kentrez Hunt rushed for a game-high 124 yards with a 15-yard touchdown run.
Jett Smith, Wellborn’s second-year starting quarterback and first-team all-state linebacker, rushed for 47 yards, including a 1-yard sneak for a touchdown. He threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Trey Berry.
Jett Smith’s pick-6 turned a Saks scoring threat into Wellborn’s biggest lead of the game.
“They were going to throw it earlier in the game, but they saw me there,” he said. “That’s how I knew it was coming. I read it, jumped in my zone and got it.”
Wellborn also got 74 yards rushing from Bryson Heath, 58 on one run, and 53 from Calvin Spinks.
Wellborn hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2015 but returned 22 starters this season. This after the Panthers went 5-5 a year ago, with one-point losses to Weaver and Pleasant Valley in region play.
The look immediately ahead looks promising. The Panthers play Glencoe, Central Coosa and B.B. Comer over the next three weeks before finishing the regular season against region playoff contenders Randolph County, Pleasant Valley and Piedmont.
“I told the kids this: our biggest opponent is ourselves,” Jeff Smith said. “That’s what Coach (Nick) Saban says every week with Alabama. Their biggest opponent is their self, and that’s the truth.”
Saks faces what’s become a key region game next week at Pleasant Valley. With Piedmont, Randolph County and Wellborn looking like the top three teams, the Pleasant Valley game could prove to be huge in deciding which team goes to the playoffs.
“We’re going to have to pick the pieces up and put the pieces back together,” Miller said. “We’re a little banged up.”
Center Hunter McLeod left Friday’s game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.
Miller also acknowledged publicly that quarterback Roilan Torres, who didn’t play Friday, is lost to his second, season-ending knee injury in as many years.
Sophomore Shawn Parnell has played most of the snaps at quarterback this season, and he impressed Friday. He completed 13 of 20 passes for 119 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown pass and conversion pass to Kyle Goedde.