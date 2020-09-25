Prep football: Unbeaten Wellborn pours it on in road win

HAMILTON — Unbeaten Wellborn went on the road and beat Hamilton 55-7 on Friday night.
The Panthers improved to 5-0 and have allowed only 42 total points this season.
Wellborn got all the points it needed as four different players scored the Panthers' first-half four touchdowns. Tiquan Thomas rushed for a 40-yard touchdown, and Wellborn was off to the races. Jett Smith and Logan Brooks each scored a touchdown, and Calvin Spinks rushed 36 yards for a score.
In the second half, Jesse Lewis scored on a pair of long runs of 60 and 68 yards. Grayson Johnson scored on a quarterback keeper.
Hamilton got its touchdown late in the game.