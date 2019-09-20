OHATCHEE — Ohatchee made a big statement on the Creekbank on Friday night.
Behind another monster performance from running back Domonique Thomas, the Indians raced past previously unbeaten Westbrook Christian 56-21.
Thomas finished the night with 212 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries.
A season ago, Westbrook gave Ohatchee its toughest test of the regular season, falling short 37-30. Thomas and company made sure it wouldn’t be so close this time around.
“I told ’em before the game, I was like, ‘We have something to prove, because last year, it was a close game, and I don’t think it should have been.’” Thomas said. “So we just came out and showed what we should have done last year.”
Thomas scored touchdown runs of 6, 12, 69, 4 and 33 yards. His presence on the field also opened up running lanes for teammates Ryker Lambright and Eli Ennis.
Lambright finished with 66 rushing yards on seven carries, and Ennis scored a 25-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper.
“That guy makes it go,” Ohatchee coach Scott Martin said of Thomas. “But you know what, because he makes it go, I mean, he set up, you know, Ryker Lambright made some good runs tonight. Eli made a nice run from quarterback right up the middle on a trap. Those guys are like a three-headed monster, and because Domonique demands so much attention it opens up for those other guys.”
What to know
—Ohatchee isn’t known for throwing the football, but when it did Friday night, it was plenty successful. Ennis completed all three of his passes for 67 yards. Ennis’ first pass of the night was a 30-yard touchdown strike to Cade Williamson.
—The Indians took a 42-0 lead into halftime, but they still weren’t satisfied. On Westbrook’s first offensive play of the second half, Wyatt Reaves forced a fumble that Briley Hale dove on. Thomas scored his final TD on the night on the next play. On the Warriors’ next drive, the Indians forced another fumble that Wyatt Hamilton scooped up and returned all the to the 8-yard line. Trey Pesnell scored Ohatchee’s final touchdown three plays later on a 1-yard run.
—Ohatchee finished with 388 yards of total offense in the first half, while holding Westbrook to just 42. The Indians forced one first-half turnover when Nathan Higgins came away with an interception.
—KarMichael Cattling led Westbrook with 174 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Asher Keck ripped off an 89-yard run late that set up Westbrook’s final score of the game, a 5-yard run by Kinnedy Cranfield. Former Alexandria Valley Cub Joe Tucker finished the night with two catches for 18 yards.
Who said
—Thomas on Ennis’ play: “We completely expect it out of him. He’s an athlete. We worked with him all summer, he was out there with me on the two-a-days every single day. We just completely expect it out of him. That’s why he’s in there.”
—Martin on the first half: “We scored every possession we had the ball. So it was pretty close to being a perfect scenario at least through the first half.”
Next up
—Ohatchee (4-0, 3-0 Class 2A, Region 6) hosts Leeds next Friday. Westbrook Christian (4-1, 1-1) has an open date next week.