Prep football: Unbeaten Anniston struggles at times but still dominates

WHITE PLAINS — Anniston traveled to White Plains on Friday in a game that could have caught the Bulldogs off guard if they were looking ahead to their upcoming matchup with Piemont next week.
The Bulldogs had some mistakes and turnovers but still managed a 48-13 win.
Although 48 points looks good on the scoreboard, Anniston struggled at times offensively.
When asked about his team’s performance, Anniston coach Rico White said, “We can’t play down to our competition.”
He added, “We had too many mental mistakes and missed opportunities that we need to fix.”
After a three-and-out to open the game, Kam Sandlin shined with three touchdown passes in the first quarter. Two of those scores fell into the hands of Bulldogs playmaker Jaylon Cunningham.
However, after the first quarter ended in a 20-0 score, the Bulldogs did not manage another point until just two minutes left in the second quarter. Cunningham was responsible for that one as well, a 6-yard rushing touchdown that made it 28-0 at halftime.
Anniston found itself in a similar scoring drought in the second half, this one spanning more than 16 minutes of playing time. Once Quin Sykes’ second rushing touchdown of the game extended the lead to 42-0, Anniston coach Rico White inserted his backup quarterback, Dylan Goodson, in place of Sandlin.
The Wildcats saw this as an opportunity to get on the scoreboard, and made the most of it. After White Plains had compiled less than 100 yards of offense in the game, the Wildcat’s tailback, L.J. Burns, burst through an open hole and sprinted down the sidelines for an 81-yard score.
The lead was now 42-7, and the Wildcats wanted the ball back. Coach Chandler Tyree dialed up an onside kick on the following kickoff that was recovered by Burns as well.
After gaining a couple of first downs on the ground, White Plains quarterback Wade Thompson launched a lob to the back corner of the endzone that was caught by Rodney Perry. A failed extra point resulted in the final score of 42-13.
White reinserted Sandlin on the following drive to rejuvenate his offense. He answered the challenge, finding Javon Thomas in the endzone for his second touchdown catch of the game; a failed two-point conversion resulted in the final score of 48-13.
White Plains coach Chandler Tyree said after the game that he was proud of his team’s effort: “I thought we played well given the talent that Anniston has. We will go back and watch the film and see what we can learn moving forward.”
Anniston’s experienced leadership was crucial in the game. On a team with plenty of collegiate talent, players like Jaylon Cunningham and Rosco Malloy are necessary in order to refocus a team midgame.
Anniston’s defense was the best unit on the field on Friday. The front seven, led by linebacker Rosco Malloy, were an impenetrable force for most of the game. Malloy led the team with 10 tackles.
The Bulldogs only allowed just 164 yards of offense in the game, and tallied 12 tackles for loss in the game.
This defensive effort led to the Bulldogs starting drives at midfield for most of the game. However, of those drives Anniston had two turnovers-on-downs and threw two interceptions, one on a hail mary on the last play of the game.
What to know
—Anniston’s Sandlin ended the game with 173 yards of total offense. He was 13-for-23 passing with four touchdowns.
—Anniston’s Sykes carried the ball 20 times for 169 yards and two scores.
—White Plains’ Wade Thompson was 5-for-16 passing for 62 yard and a touchdown.
—White Plains’s Burns rushed for 102 yards and the late-game touchdown. He also added nine tackles and an interception on defense.
Who said
—Anniston’s White on win: “I’m proud of our guys. We don’t take winning for granted.”
Next up
—Anniston (5-0, 3-0 Class 4A Region 4) will travel to Piedmont for a marquee matchup with the Class 3A No. 1-ranked Bulldogs. White Plains (1-3, 0-2 Region 4) will also be on the road against Hokes Bluff in non-region play Friday night.