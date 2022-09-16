 Skip to main content
Prep football: Unbeaten Anniston struggles at times but still dominates

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

WHITE PLAINS — Anniston traveled to White Plains on Friday in a game that could have caught the Bulldogs off guard if they were looking ahead to their upcoming matchup with Piemont next week.

The Bulldogs had some mistakes and turnovers but still managed a 48-13 win.