Prep football: Unbeaten Alexandria gets four TDs from McGhee

HAYDEN — Undefeated Alexandria scored four first-half touchdowns and blitzed Hayden 35-0 on Friday night.
The Valley Cubs (6-0) dominated this Class 5A, Region 6 matchup so thoroughly, they got all of their points in less than 2½ quarters.
Jake Upton opened the scoring with a touchdown run. Then Javais McGee scored the first of his four touchdowns on the night.
Late in the first half, Austin West tossed a pair of touchdown passes to McGhee to make it 28-0 at halftime.
McGhee added another touchdown with 9:20 left in the third quarter.
Antonio Ross helped pace the defense with a pair of interceptions in the first half.