Prep football: Tyree's message shines through in White Plains win

Chandler Tyree, who is in his second year as the Wildcats head football coach, continually focuses his efforts on teaching his players to play hard for each other, be a family and finish strong in all they do.
That message resonated loudly Friday as White Plains scored nineteen unanswered points in the second half to finish the home opener with a 37-21 win over the Ranburne Bulldogs.
Opening the season with a win at home is important, but the way the game unfolded and how Wildcats finished is what Tyree expects day in and day out from his players and coaches.
“We are trying to build something special here.” You are only as good as the people around you. I am so proud of all our coaches, including Coach Sprayberry and the defensive staff,” Tyree said.
After finishing last season with three straight losses, including a season ending 48-34 loss to the Ranburne, Tyree and his Wildcats were determined to start fast in tonight’s game against the Bulldogs, and start fast they did.
Although the Wildcats opened the scoring with a 16-yard strike over the middle from Jaden Chatman to Carson Tyree with 7:24 in the first, it was how they managed to close the game in the second half that was the difference.
“We fought and dug in and finished the game. There was no let down and everyone contributed,” said senior quarterback Jaden Chatman.
“There were times last year where we struggled to finish a game strong, but not tonight,” said Chatman.
The turning point in the game seemed to take place just before halftime.
With White Plains leading 18-14 with 21 seconds to go before half, Ranburne opened the drive at their own 45 yard-line and scored on a 45-yard pass to Tyler Craft over the middle to end the half with the Bulldogs now leading 21-18.
What to know
—With 5:01 to go in the third quarter, Chatman hit Walker O’Steen across the middle and O’Steen did the rest, taking it 41-yards for a touchdown. Following the made pat from Carson Wright, the Wildcats led 25-21 and never relinquished the lead.
—White Plains had significant contributions from many key players. Senior Brody Baker had several big catches on the night. Chatman contributed with his arm as well as two rushing touchdowns. O’Steen had a receiving touchdown as well as two on the ground.
—Carson Tyree also added a touchdown catch.
—Several players had big nights on defense including Senior Garrett Wilson, who had a key interception in the second half that negated an important drive for Ranburne.
Who said
—Chandler Tyree on his team: “We had some mistakes in the game, but we battled back and showed fortitude. “This program is special to me and so are these players. We are White Plains men and we are 1-0.”
—Another player who contributed huge all night on both sides of the ball was senior Carson Wright who said: “You just never know when it might be over.”
This was in reference to how anything can happen due to the uncertainty surrounding the corona virus. “We want to leave it all out there no matter what.”
Next up
—White Plains travels to Lentz Field to play the Donoho Falcons. The Falcons will be honoring their seniors by opening the season with Senior night.