WHITE PLAINS — After dominating the first half, the White Plains Wildcats lost momentum in the third quarter, allowing Class 3A, Region 6 foe Cleburne County to climb back into the game.
Going into halftime, White Plains held a comfortable 18-point lead over the Tigers, but a quick touchdown on Cleburne County’s second half opening drive gave the Tigers momentum to come within four points of the Wildcats. White Plains' Carson Tyree, with less than three minutes left in the game, intercepted the ball at midfield to insure a 31-27 victory.
“(That interception) was unbelievable,” White Plains head coach Chandler Tyree said. “He don’t even start on defense for us. He moved (to White Plains) this year, and he’s made a lot of big plays for us. I’m super proud of him.”
Wildcats quarterback Jaden Chatman was in full control of the offense for White Plains. On the Wildcats’ four scoring drives in the first half, during which they built a 25-7 lead, Chatman found Henry O’Steen for a 24-yard touchdown reception, scrambled for a 41-yard touchdown run, found Tyler Daniel for a 61-yard touchdown reception, and found Carson Tyree for a 6-yard touchdown reception. In the second half, Chatman had an 11-yard touchdown run.
“The line did a great effort,” Chatman said. “The receivers have been working on extra routes. It was a team effort.”
For Cleburne County, quarterback Reese Morrison carried the ball for a 22-yard touchdown run. On the Tigers’ first position of the third quarter, Samuel Groce ran in an 8-yard touchdown. In the fourth quarter, Morrison found Zane Farr for a 15-yard touchdown reception. Farr scored the last points of the game on a 9-yard touchdown run.
What to know
—Chatman ran for 108 yards with two touchdowns and threw for 195 yards with three touchdowns.
—White Plains’ Daniel had 86 receiving yards with a touchdown.
—The Wildcats’ O’Steen had 35 receiving yards on seven catches with a touchdown.
—White Plains’ Carson Tyree had 12 receiving yards with a touchdown. Tyree also had two interceptions.
—Wildcats’ Jaden Harris picked off two interceptions. Harris also had 47 yards on receptions.
—White Plains’ Teddy Hall had an interception.
—Tigers quarterback Morrison led Cleburne County with 54 rushing yards with a touchdown. Morrison threw for 213 yards with a touchdown.
—Tigers’ Farr caught 133 yards of reception with a touchdown. Farr also had a rushing touchdown and scored a two-point conversion.
—Cleburne County’s Groce had a rushing touchdown.
—The Tigers’ Rustin Roberts had an interception.
Who said
—Chandler Tyree on Chatman’s game: “He’s gonna play college football somewhere. People don’t let (players) like that sit on the (sidelines) and not play college football.”
—Cleburne County head coach Joby Burns on the Tigers’ performance: “We got too far down in the first half. They fought had, but we just made too many mistakes in the first half and we didn’t do what we needed to do to put ourselves in the position to win.”
Next up
—White Plains (3-3, 2-2) will travel to Anniston next week to take on the Bulldogs, while Cleburne County (1-6, 0-4) returns home to face Hokes Bluff.