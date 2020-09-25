Prep football: Two second-half TDs lift Piedmont over Grissom

PIEDMONT -- Piedmont rallied from a third-quarter deficit to beat Grissom 26-17 on Friday night.
The game was a replacement contest for the two schools, both of which received forfeits for their regularly scheduled game. According to AHSAA guidelines regarding COVID-19 forfeits, this game does not count on their records but the statistics do count.
Grissom led 14-13 in the third quarter, but Piedmont got a touchdown. Then after a Grissom field goal, Piedmont sealed the win with a late touchdown.
Elijah Johnson rushed for touchdowns of 3 and 10 yards, while Jack Hayes scored twice on runs of 1 yard each. Sloan Smith kicked a pair of extra points.
Johnson finished with 128 rushing yards, while Hayes had 50. Hayes completed 14 of 23 passes for 116 yards.
Jadon Calhoun caught four passes for 55 yards, and Austin Estes made seven receptions for 41 yards. Calhoun had a kickoff return for a touchdown called back because of a penalty. Estes had a punt return for a touchdown called back.