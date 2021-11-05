Prep football: Two-point conversion separates Anniston from a chance to win

MONTGOMERY — Anniston fought through AHSAA penalties and an in-game injury to Antonio Kite to put itself in position to tie its first-round Class 4A playoff game at St. James on Friday.
For the second time this season, the Bulldogs came up short by one two-point conversion try.
St. James stopped Anniston quarterback Kamron Sandlin short then ran out the game’s final minutes to advance 28-26.
The Trojans advanced to face the Jackson-Montevallo winner next week. Anniston suffered elimination in the first round for the first time since 2018, officially with a 5-5 record.
“Just speechless,” a dejected Sandlin said.
Anniston, which won Region 4 on the field, wound up fourth in the region after the AHSAA levied two forfeits because the Bulldogs played an academically ineligible player against Ohatchee and Jacksonville. Rather than opening the playoffs at home against Region 2 No. 4 qualifier Geneva, Anniston had to go on the road to play the Region 2 champion.
“It’s tough, but I’ll tell you what,” Anniston coach Rico White said. “The good Lord knew the journey he wanted to take us through, and we went through it.
“His plan is always His plan, and we follow it, so we’re good.”
Kite, an Alabama commit in football and a three-time all-state player for Anniston’s reigning state-champion basketball team, stayed down after tackling Cosner Harrison at St. James’ 28-yard line late in the second quarter,
Kite grabbed his right knee while briefly down on the ground. He stood up and swiped away a helping hand before limping off of the field on his own power.
Kite stayed standing on the sideline for the rest of the second quarter, wearing his helmet. He walked to Anniston’s locker room at halftime.
“I pretty much hyper-extended it on one play,” he said. “I was trying to get out of the game, but I’m good.”
Kite stayed on the sideline, helmet on, throughout the third quarter but returned to action with St. James leading 21-20, after K.J. Jackson’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Beard, and threatening again after Bradley Thomas blocked an Anniston punt.
Kite returned at corner instead of his usual safety spot, which White and Kite attributed to the defensive scheme. K.J. Jackson hit a 35-yard pass to Clinton Houser to set up Jackson’s 2-yard sneak for a touchdown to make it 28-20 with 8:55 to play.
Anniston answered with a 68-yard drive to Sandlin’s 10-yard keeper for a touchdown, but St. James stopped Sandlin’s conversion run up the middle to preserve a 28-26 lead with 5:05 to play.
Anniston was 1-for-4 on conversion attempts on the night. A two-point conversion miss also cost Anniston in its loss at Cherokee County earlier this season.
“It’s crazy,” Sandlin said. “I got in there, and they grabbed my face mask. They just didn’t call it.”
Sandlin ran for 51 yards and threw for five, accounting for all but 13 yards on the would-be tying drive.
“You can’t ask much more,” White said. “He was trying to win and did a great job. Everybody did a great job. It just wasn’t our night.”
Anniston took a 20-14 lead on Sandlin’s 16-yard keeper at 5:48 of the third quarter, but James Connor intercepted his pressured conversion pass in the back of the end zone.
Anniston answered two gut punches to go into halftime tied 14-14.
With Kite out of the game on St. James’ final possession of the first half, Jackson threw deep, only to see Anniston’s C.J. Munford run it down for the interception at Anniston’s 15.
Thomas’ 79-yard fumble return for a touchdown put St. James up 14-6 at 9:33 of the second quarter, but Kite had Anniston’s answer two snaps later, taking Sandlin’s quick pass to the left and outracing St. James’ defense for an 80-yard, catch-and-run touchdown. Sandlin’s conversion run tied it 14-14 at 9:03.
Kite’s touchdown went down as the final highlight of his two-year return to football. He didn’t play football as a freshman and sophomore but did enough as a junior to win major college offers.
Now a senior, he eyes basketball season and his future at Alabama.
“I only played two years with the guys, but it seems like I played four,” he said.
Anniston drove 80 yards in 12 plays for the game’s first score, Sandlin’s 1-yard keeper at 7:30 of the first quarter. St. James stopped Munford on the attempted conversion run.
The Trojans took a 7-6 lead on Jackson’s 2-yard keeper and Jacob Huff’s point-after kick at 1:05 of the first, capping a 12-play, 60-yard drive.
Kite called the loss “frustrating.”
“A lot of false stuff went on that caused us to come here,” he said. “God has a different plan for everybody.”