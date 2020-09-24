Prep football: Two kicking aces add to Alexandria's already-stout offensive attack

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria’s weapons extend far beyond the ground-gaining trio of Javais McGhee, Ronnie Royal and Antonio Ross.
Need proof? Look no further than last week’s 38-14 win over Corner.
The Valley Cubs took over on their own 37-yard line with 34.3 seconds left in the first half. A 38-yard pass from Wesley Wright to McGhee got Alexandria down to Corner’s 25. Three incompletions and a false-start penalty later, and head coach Todd Ginn had seen enough. He called on sophomore Luis Torres to attempt a 47-yard field goal with two seconds remaining on the clock.
Torres drilled the kick right down the middle, giving the Valley Cubs a three-score lead entering halftime. It wasn’t the first time Torres has hit from more than 40 yards this season. He also made a 43-yarder against Jacksonville.
“I felt like he hit it solid enough that it probably would have been good from about 51, 52,” Alexandria special teams coach Michael Johnson said. “I think everybody in the stands was a little surprised, but if you’re ever out here, and you see them on a daily basis, that’s not surprising to us.”
Yes, Johnson said “them.”
That’s because Alexandria has not one, but two talented kickers.
The other, eighth-grader Cleat Forrest, was 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts against Corner and is a perfect 24-for-24 on the season. He’s also made field goals of 28 and 29 yards.
According to Johnson, the Valley Cubs have confidence in Forrest from long-range as well. Both he and Torres said they’ve made 51-yard field goals during practice.
“That’s rare territory to be in Alexandria and to have two kickers, that really, you have confidence in somewhere between 45 and 52 yards at any given point in time,” Johnson said.
Decisions on which guy gets the call on Friday nights often come down to open conversations between Johnson and both of his left-footed kickers. Those conversations include things like how they look and feel during pregame warmups, field conditions and what hash mark they like.
Johnson said that both kickers have extremely strong legs, but Forrest usually gets more opportunities because “his technique is just perfect.”
“I always take the same steps, and picture a good kick in my mind,” Forrest said.
On top of strength and technique, Johnson praised the mental makeup of both of his kickers.
“There are going to be a lot of distractions as a kicker, knowing that everybody in the world is watching you, and they both brush it off,” he said. “They both already have the mindset that they want to be the guy, and you need that in a kicker.”
Alexandria knows how valuable a solid kicking game can be. That became clear during Ginn’s first season as head coach and the first year under the current kicking program. The Valley Cubs lost 18-15 in the first round of the playoffs to traditional power Madison Academy. Torres was in eighth grade that year and the focus was on making extra points, not field goals.
“We went up to Madison Academy for a playoff game, and there were scenarios where, if we had the kicking guys that we do now, we would have probably had two, if not three, field goals, and we would have had a different outcome of the game,” Johnson said.
Two years later nobody questions the impact of guys like Torres and Forrest. Johnson said the Valley Cubs view them as “just as important as any other part” of the team.
“Now, you can almost tell that the team is expecting high-quality kicks. The team supports them,” Johnson said. “When we line up for a field goal, the linemen that we have on the field-goal unit, they’re blocking for a reason, because they know we have a legitimate chance to kick a field goal at any range.”