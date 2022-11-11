 Skip to main content
Prep football: Two early missed chances cost Jacksonville in playoff loss

montgomery catholic v jville football 010 tw.jpg

The Eagles didn't have an answer for powerfull Montgomery Catholic RB Jeremiah Cobb.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Jim Ogle threw for 427 yards and Ky’Dric Fisher caught 11 passes for 260 yards, but it wasn’t enough for Jacksonville to take down Class 4A’s No. 1 team.

Missed early opportunities and an early injury to starting running back G. Turner cost the Golden Eagles in their 44-27 second-round playoff loss to Montgomery Catholic.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.