Prep football: Two early missed chances cost Jacksonville in playoff loss

JACKSONVILLE — Jim Ogle threw for 427 yards and Ky’Dric Fisher caught 11 passes for 260 yards, but it wasn’t enough for Jacksonville to take down Class 4A’s No. 1 team.
Missed early opportunities and an early injury to starting running back G. Turner cost the Golden Eagles in their 44-27 second-round playoff loss to Montgomery Catholic.
Fisher caught passes of 39 and 17 yards, and after a 7-yard run by Turner, Jacksonville had the ball at the 2-yard line with three plays to score. A run by Turner got the ball to the 1, but the Golden Eagles failed to score after a third-down incompletion and Turner’s 1-yard loss on fourth down.
Auburn commitment Jeremiah Cobb made Jacksonville pay almost immediately, racing 83 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
Despite Turner going down with a leg injury during the next possession, Jacksonville got into the red zone again and failed to come away with points again after Mason Terrell missed a 30-yard field goal. The Knights took advantage once more with a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Caleb McCreary to wide receiver Justin Rose that put Catholic up 13-0.
“We left 10 points on the board right there in the first quarter,” Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said. “If we get them 10, it’s a touchdown game and who knows what happens.”
The Golden Eagles had to play catch up the rest of the night, and couldn’t slow the Knights down enough to get back in the game. In fact, Catholic answered every Jacksonville score with one of its own.
“That’s what a good team does,” Smith said. “We would score and get closer, but they never would let us get past that point. They would always come back and answer.”
—Ogle completed 32 of 47 passes on the night. His two touchdown passes went to Fisher, the first from 20 yards out and the second from 63.
—Demonte Sinclair caught seven passes for 57 yards. Drew Pridgen had 59 receiving yards on three grabs. Will Greenwood caught four passes for 18 yards, and Zae English hauled in three passes for 18 yards.
—Turner carried the ball seven times for 22 yards before exiting with the injury. He also had a 14-yard reception. English took over in the backfield and finished with 15 carries for 35 yards.
—Dee Prothro scored two touchdowns for the Golden Eagles, both on 1-yard runs.
—Cobb finished the night with 312 rushing yards on 18 carries. He scored on runs of 1 and 83 yards. Luke Harkless caught five passes for 107 yards and had 68 yards rushing on five carries. He caught touchdown passes for 10, 26 and 34 yards and had a 15-yard touchdown run.
—Gabe Russo kicked a 42-yard field goal at the buzzer to send Catholic into the locker room with a 23-7 halftime lead.
—Smith on his seniors: “They’ve meant a lot to us. These guys were ninth-graders the year we made it to the championship game in ‘19, so you know, they’ve played a lot of football and been around a lot of winning.”
—Jacksonville finished the season with an 8-4 record.
Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.