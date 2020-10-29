Prep football: Trio of local games shifted to Friday night

In the aftermath of storms early this morning that cut off power for some, three Calhoun County games that were scheduled for tonight have been shifted to Friday.
The list includes:
—Central-Phenix City at Oxford
—Pleasant Valley at White Plains
—Munford at Ohatchee
The remaining local Friday night schedule:
—Piedmont at Alexandria
—Donoho at Westbrook Christian
—Wadley at Spring Garden
—Clay Central at Handley
—Cleburne County at Randolph County
—Berry at Winterboro
—Woodland at Horseshoe Bend
—Ashville at Weaver
—Ragland at Asbury
Teams that weren't scheduled to play a game this week:
—Anniston
—Jacksonville
—Saks
—Wellborn
—Lincoln
—Ranburne