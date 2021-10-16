Prep football: Tribe rolls past Pleasant Valley

PLEASANT VALLEY — Ohatchee found the Pleasant Valley end zone on its first six possessions and went on to down the Raiders 55-14. Eight players carried the ball for the Indians in the first half. The win kept Ohatchee in a three-way deadlock with Piedmont and Saks for first place in Class 3A, Region 5.
Ohatchee head coach Scott Martin remains on administrative leave and assistant coach Chris Findley is calling the plays on offense now. Findley said Ohatchee’s goal entering Friday’s contest was to get better in executing its version of the wing-T.
“I thought we executed well,” Findley said. “I thought our guys did their jobs.”
Senior running back Kyler Vice led Ohatchee’s ground game with 118 yards on eight carries. Vice scored on a 1-yard run with 10:35 left in the second quarter, and Findley substituted reserves on offense thereafter. Vice was back on the field on special teams when Ohatchee received the second-half kickoff. He played just 13 seconds, just long enough to return the kick about 85 yards for a touchdown and a 48-0 lead.
What to know
—Quarterback Eli Ennis carried five times for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Ennis scored on a 2-yard run three minutes into the game. With 2:43 to play in the first quarter, Ennis broke through the line and sailed 55 yards for a 20-0 advantage.
—Wingback Devin Howell scored on a 3-yard reverse to push Ohatchee ahead 14-0 and gained 39 yards on four carries.
—Senior Wyatt Reaves, moved from the offensive line to blocking back after Ohatchee’s first game, got a direct snap and scored from 7 yards out with 24 seconds left in the opening period. It was his only carry of the game.
—Reserve Jesse Baswell scored on a 1-yard run with eight minutes to go before intermission. Ohatchee led 41-0 at halftime.
—Backup quarterback Bryce Noah netted 69 yards rushing on nine carries. Noah closed the scoring with a 1-yard run at right end with 6:33 to play to give Ohatchee a 54-14 lead. Brent Honaker then booted the seventh of his seven extra points, although the scoreboard never posted the Indians’ final point.
—The passing combination of quarterback Braydon Maye and wide receiver Morgan Rich accounted for Pleasant Valley’s first touchdown three minutes into the third quarter with a 51-yard scoring play. Maye threw deep and Rich spun away from his defender. Maye ended with 76 yards passing, completing five passes to five different receivers. Tight end Dakota Roberts had a 14-yard catch and Jesse Gannaway made a 9-yard grab.
—Running back Zeke Curvin showed breakaway speed with a 91-yard touchdown run around left end with 1:22 to play in the third. Freshman Clark Hill kicked both extra points for the Raiders.
Who said
—Pleasant Valley coach Jonathan Nix on his inexperienced team’s grit: “The kids are still fighting to learn. … Now, it’s how do we as coaches speed up the process?”
—Ohatchee’s Reaves on the direct-snap play that produced his second touchdown of the year: “That play’s always gotten me excited, even last year when Aiden Simpson was running it. It’s a fun play to run.”
Next up
—Ohatchee (5-1 in Class 3A, Region 5 and 5-3 overall) hosts Weaver to close out its region schedule Friday. Pleasant Valley (1-5, 1-7) completes its region slate Friday at Glencoe.