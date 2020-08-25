Prep football: Thunder claps back into varsity football

JACKSONVILLE — Tommy Miller wasn’t so sure when he saw the opponent unload the bus Friday at Jacksonville Christian Academy’s football stadium.
The Montgomery-based school known as Success Unlimited, which played 11-man football in the Alabama Independent Schools Association just a year ago, looked good in a uniform. They looked like a nightmare for eight-man, Christian school ball.
The home team’s players, representing Jacksonville’s Faith Temple church but wearing JCA’s familiar black and red colors and “Thunder” nickname on their chests, looked more like a team that hadn’t played a varsity game since 2016.
That is, until kickoff.
“I thought, when we went on the field, I hope we can keep it within 40,” said Miller, the Thunder’s long-time coach and principal. “We just got off to a really good start, played hard and got a turnover or two and jumped ahead of them.”
Home team 40, visitors 28, and a football-starved crowd delighted under Friday night lights.
They’re called Jacksonville Christian School in their Christian schools association. Whatever they’re called, kids who attend JCA play varsity football again.
They play under the auspices of their church, not JCA. They play eight-man Christian school ball instead of 11-man Alabama High School Athletic Association ball, which they last played four years ago.
But, it’s varsity football for 16 players who dressed Friday night, including seven juniors and seniors. It felt good.
“I was really excited to be able to play, as a team, with all of these guys here,” senior guard/defensive end Drake Shew said.
JCA, a K-12 school with 130 students, pushed the pause button on varsity football before the 2017 season. Faced with dangerously low participation, the school opted to regroup.
It was a tough blow for JCA and Miller, who has poured 33 years of his life into the school as an administrator and coach across multiple sports. JCA played eight-man football from 1991-2001 and moved up to AHSAA ball in 2002.
They made the playoffs in 2010 and 2014, and JCA was the football starting place for the Fegans brothers. Antwon, Delvon and Trequon Fegans went on to help Oxford win an AHSAA 6A state title last season.
JCA played junior-varsity ball in 2018 and 2019 and opted to try eight-man varsity ball again this season, just not under the auspices of the school that’s attached to Faith Temple. By AHSAA rules, they had to play under the church.
Playing varsity football again, in some form, “is real meaningful. It really is,” said Miller, who coached JCA’s program exclusively every year but one. “The people are really excited.”
The revival of football, of sorts, around JCA bookended joy around three months of shutdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just before the shutdown, Miller coached the boys basketball team to its first AHSAA Final Four appearance. The Thunder’s regional-championship plaque stands on the school secretary’s desk corner, greeting office visitors.
Within two weeks after the Thunder fell to Lanett in Birmingham, the pandemic shut down spring sports. The baseball and softball teams played only four games when the AHSAA suspended play.
Playing some brand of varsity football again on the other side of the pandemic tunnel brought a lightning bolt of morale for Thunder fans.
“Everybody seemed to be so ready for something,” Miller said. “Friday night, the folks were really, really excited.”
The Thunder will play host to New Life Christian on Friday. The remaining home schedule includes Tabernacle on Sept. 11, Evangel Christian on Sept. 25 and Mississippi’s Russell Christian on Oct. 9.
Jacksonville Christian School plays road games at Cornerstone (Rainsville) on Sept. 4, Tuscaloosa Christian on Sept. 18 and Mississippi’s Victory Christian on Oct. 16.
“It being my last year, I’m glad I get to play,” senior linebacker/fullback Landon Wills said. “At least my last year, I get to play real varsity,”