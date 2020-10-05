Prep football: Three local games shifting to Thursday because of weather

Three games involving Calhoun County football teams are shifting from Friday to Thursday because of a forecast of inclement weather, according to school officials.
The Thursday list as it stands:
—Arab at Oxford
—Wellborn at Hokes Bluff
—Ohatchee at Glencoe
All games are set for 7 p.m.
The Friday list of county games and the surrounding area:
—Alexandria at Lincoln
—Munford at Anniston
—Cleburne County at Jacksonville
—Piedmont at Pleasant Valley
—Weaver at Saks
—Donoho (OPEN)
—White Plains (OPEN)
—Handley at Cherokee County
—Clay Central at Holtville
—Wadley at Ragland
—Ranburne at Lanett
—Vincent at Randolph County
—Westbrook Christian at Spring Garden
—Winterboro at Victory Christian
—Talladega County Central at Woodland