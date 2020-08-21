Prep football: Thompson throws two TDs in Weaver loss

DOUGLAS — Taylor Thompson scored a touchdown and threw for two more, but it wasn't enough as Weaver fell 48-18 at Douglas on Friday night.
Thompson scored the game's first touchdown when Weaver forced a Douglas fumble at the home team's 2-yard line. Thompson recovered and got the touchdown. A try for a 2-point conversion failed.
Douglas answered with three straight touchdowns for a 20-6 lead. Thompson then threw an 82-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Williams to trim the lead to 20-12.
In the fourth quarter, Thompson threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Brendyn Knight for Weaver's final score.
Thompson completed 5 of 11 passes for 112 yards and rushed for a team-high 65 yards on 14 attempts. Williams gained 29 yards on seven carries.
Williams caught the one pass for 82 yards, and Knight had two receptions for 12 yards.
Donta Durant had five solo stops and one assist, while Thompson had five solo tackles. Armane Burton compiled four solos and two assists.