WALNUT GROVE -- Unbeaten Ohatchee built a 35-point halftime lead and cruised to a 49-7 win at West End.
Ohatchee scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, three more in the second and two in the third. West End, already down 49-0, finally got on the board with a touchdown late in the third period.
Domonique Thomas opened the scoring with a 26-yard run. It was the first of four touchdowns for him for the night, with all of them coming in the first half.
Eli Ennis added a 10-yard run to make it 12-0. After another Thomas touchdown, Ennis scored the two-point conversion to push the Ohatchee advantage to 20-0.
Thomas ran 72 yards for a touchdown and a 28-0 lead early in the second period. He added another touchdown run for halftime.
Ryker Lambright intercepted a pass and ran it back for a score in the third period, and Gavin Williams rushed for a 50-yard touchdown later in the quarter for a 49-0 lead.