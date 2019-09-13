CLEVELAND — Domonique Thomas scored five touchdowns as Ohatchee rolled at Cleveland 50-7.
Ohatchee is 3-0, including 2-0 in Class 2A, Region 6. The Indians have scored 152 points in three games for an average of 50.7.
Ohatchee didn't waste time in this one. Cleveland got the ball first and after not making a first down, the home team got its punt blocked by Ohatchee. The Indians recovered on the Cleveland 25, setting up Thomas' first touchdown run.
Thomas added a 20-yard scoring run for a 14-0 advantage.
After a Cleveland touchdown, Thomas rushed for a 55-yard score. Eli Ennis then intercepted a pass to set up Thomas' 44-yard scoring rush.
Thomas scored his fifth and final touchdown right before halftime and after a long Ryker Lambright run. That gave Ohatchee a 38-7 lead heading into the break.
In the second half, Lambright and Tyler Waters each accounted for a touchdown as Ohatchee cruised to the win.