Prep football: This weekend's high school scores

Alabama high school football scores:
Class 7A
Austin 24, Sparkman 21 (OT)
Baker 41, Davidson 16
Central-Phenix City 27, Enterprise 7
Daphne 25, Alma Bryant 0
Fairhope 43, Choctawhatchee, FL 39
Florence 49, Albertville 7
Foley 43, Mary Montgomery 42 (OT)
Hewitt-Trussville 48, Oak Mountain 14
Hoover 24, Spain Park 10
Huntsville 27, Grissom 7
James Clemens 26, Bob Jones 19
Opelika 31, Lee-Montgomery 7
Smiths Station 30, Prattville 21
Thompson 34, Vestavia Hills 14
Tuscaloosa County 42, Chelsea 41
Class 6A
Benjamin Russell 23, Calera 6
Blount 42, Robertsdale 24
Briarwood Christian 36, Chilton County 29
Carver-Montgomery 31, Park Crossing 0
Center Point 32, Huffman 6
Central-Tuscaloosa 33, Paul Bryant 24
Clay-Chalkville 58, Pell City 0
Decatur 25, Athens 14
Fort Payne 49, Mae Jemison 8
Gadsden City 31, Buckhorn 7
Gardendale 63, Mortimer Jordan 21
Hartselle 34, Cullman 3
Hazel Green 25, Lee-Huntsville 6
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 30, Northridge 23
Homewood 24, Helena 15
Hueytown 67, Brookwood 13
Jackson-Olin 27, Parker 7
McAdory 35, Bessemer City 6
Mountain Brook 49, Minor 14
Muscle Shoals 68, Columbia 0
Oxford 45, Shades Valley 13
Pike Road 35, Wetumpka 33
Saraland 42, St. Paul’s Episcopal 14
Spanish Fort 42, Baldwin County 7
Stanhope Elmore 45, Russell County 21
Theodore 41, Murphy 13
Class 5A
Arab 40, Douglas 6
Ardmore 37, Brewer 20
Beauregard 31, Valley 14
Carroll 21, Rehobeth 7
Central, Clay County 21, Tallassee 6
Charles Henderson 34, Greenville 18
Demopolis 22, Selma 0
Elmore County 48, Sylacauga 21
Eufaula 35, Headland 20
Fairview 42, East Limestone 14
Gulf Shores 22, Faith Academy 12
Guntersville 64, Crossville 0
Hayden 27, Carver-Birmingham 0
Holtville 34, Shelby County 13
Jemison 14, Marbury 9
John Carroll Catholic 26, Fairfield 21
Leeds 41, Springville 13
Moody 42, Alexandria 27
Pleasant Grove 55, Wenonah 7
Ramsay 54, Jasper 6
Russellville 49, Lawrence County 0
Scottsboro 36, Boaz 12
Southside-Gadsden 45, Lincoln 7
UMS-Wright 39, LeFlore 0
Vigor 33, Citronelle 6
West Point 44, Vinemont 12
Williamson 20, Elberta 0
Class 4A
American Christian 42, Holt 14
Andalusia 43, Dale County 0
Anniston 55, Munford 7
Bayside Academy 17, St. Michael Catholic 14
Bibb County 45, West Blocton 0
Central-Florence 45, Wilson 14
Cherokee County 50, Good Hope 7
Cleburne County 63, Talladega 23
Corner 52, Hamilton 14
Deshler 50, West Limestone 17
Dora 47, Curry 8
Escambia County 55, Satsuma 15
Etowah 42, Ashville 0
Haleyville 45, Cordova 41
Handley 54, Jacksonville 41
Montevallo 33, Hale County 18
Montgomery Academy 34, Bullock County 0
Montgomery Catholic 56, B.T. Washington 14
New Hope 28, DAR 20
Northside 28, Oak Grove 7
Oneonta 41, Hanceville 18
Orange Beach 31, Jackson 14
Priceville 35, Madison County 0
Randolph 55. St. John Paul II Catholic 0
Rogers 42, East Lawrence 7
Sipsey Valley 17, Dallas County 0
Slocomb 18, Geneva 13
T.R. Miller 70, Wilcox Central 0
Westminster Christian 55, North Jackson 39
West Morgan 53, Brooks 7
Class 3A
Alabama Christian 64, Lynn 26
Brindlee Mountain 52, Asbury 28
Collinsville 34, Section 14
Dadeville 39, Weaver 6
Danville 35, Susan Moore 28 (OT)
Excel 25, Cottage Hill Christian 21
Fayette County 45, Tarrant 0
Geraldine 41, Plainview 21
Gordo 49, Winfield 42
Greensboro 41, Sumter Central 18
Hillcrest-Evergreen 27, Flomaton 26 (OT)
Hokes Bluff 21, Glencoe 14
Madison Academy 49, J.B. Pennington 7
Mars Hill Bible 56, Colbert Heights 6
Mobile Christian 34, W.S. Neal 0
Lauderdale County 49, Clements 6
Oakman 35, Midfield 12
Opp 40, Northside Methodist 10
Phil Campbell 58, Elkmont 20
Piedmont 40, Sylvania 7
Pike County 34, Ashford 0
Providence Christian 27, New Brockton 6
Randolph County 36, Childersburg 7
Saint James 34, Prattville Christian 0
Saks 48, Beulah 6
Straughn 45, Daleville 12
Thomasville 42, Monroe County 12
Trinity Presbyterian 51, Southside-Selma 30
Westbrook Christian 35, Ohatchee 13
Class 2A
Aliceville 41, Tuscaloosa Academy 20
Ariton 43, Geneva County 14
B.B. Comer 48, Woodland 3
Chipley (FL) 46, Pike Liberal Arts 9
Clarke County 46, Washington County 0
Cleveland 44, Appalachian 14
Cottonwood 40, Abbeville 20
Falkville 32, Sheffield 7
Fyffe 49, North Sand Mountain 0
G.W. Long 42, Samson 7
Highland Home 42, Goshen 14
Isabella 59, Thorsby 30
J.U. Blacksher 46, Francis Marion 0
Lamar County 34, Greene County 28
Lanett 39, Horseshoe Bend 6
Lexington 40, Red Bay 14
Locust Fork 73, Holly Pond 37
Luverne 75, Barbour County 0
Pisgah 41, Sand Rock 14
Ranburne 47, Fayetteville 12
Reeltown 41, LaFayette 0
Southeastern 47, Gaston 14
St. Luke’s Episcopal 20, Chickasaw 14
Sulligent 24, Cold Springs 12
Tanner 63, Tharptown 0
Vincent 65, Central, Coosa 0
West End 41, Pleasant Valley 20
Whitesburg Christian 25, Ider 18
Wicksburg 42, Zion Chapel 12
Winston County 38, Carbon Hill 14
Class 1A
Addison 72, Cherokee 0
Alabama School/Deaf at Mississippi School/Deaf, cancelled
Autaugaville 28, Notasulga 8
Billingsley 42, Calhoun 6
Brantley 42,McKenzie 6
Cedar Bluff 48, Woodville 20
Choctaw County 44, Fruitdale 8
Coosa Christian 42, Gaylesville 6
Elba 36, Houston County 6
Georgiana 20, Florala 14
Hubbertville 52, Holy Spirit Catholic 21
Linden 32, Keith 22
Leroy 47, McIntosh 19
Loachapoka 14, Verbena 0
Maplesville 24, Central-Hayneville 8
Marengo 60, A.L. Johnson 0
Marion County 62, Brilliant 0
Meek 38, Waterloo 12
Millry 41, Southern Choctaw 8
Phillips 41, Shoals Christian 6
Pickens County 38, Sumiton Christian 7
Ragland 46, Donoho 14
Red Level 26, Pleasant Home 6
South Lamar 33, Berry 8
Sweet Water 44, University Charter School 0
Valley Head 57, Decatur Heritage 35
Victory Christian 51, Talladega County Central 6
Wadley 9, Spring Garden 0