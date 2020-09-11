Prep football: Third quarter woes doom Anniston, as Bulldogs search for first win

Anniston played a hard fought game Friday night, but the youthful team couldn’t keep its momentum late.
The Bulldogs set the tempo for much of the Class 4A, Region 4 contest against Cherokee County, but costly penalties and lull caused the game to slip away in the third quarter before falling 43-27.
“We played good in spots,” Anniston head coach Rico White said. “We’re a young team and we’ll keep fighting.”
Cherokee County looked to take control early in its opening possession, driving to Anniston’s 14-yard line, but the Bulldogs broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone. Both teams then traded possessions before Anniston’s offense started to heat up late in the first quarter.
Quarterback Kamron Sandlin ended the opening quarter by finding TaiShun Hall for a 20-yard reception. The duo connected again on the first play of the second quarter, this time for 36 yards down to the 9-yard line. The back-to-back plays eventually set up Jamarius Billingley with a 15-yard touchdown run to open the scoring.
The Warriors answered two drives later with a 5-yard quarterback keeper by Slade Alexander to tie the game 7-7.
The Bulldogs bled the clock on their next drive, buring four minutes off before Brandon Roberts picked up his only touchdown on a 7-yard run.
On the following kickoff, Anniston was flagged for tripping the returner and set the Warriors up on the Bulldogs’ 36-yard line. Three straight penalty calls later, Cherokee County found itself first-and-goal with only running one play in the drive. Alexander called his own number once again and walked the ball in to tie the game 14-14.
“A lot of penalties hurt us,” White said.
Cherokee County stole whatever momentum Aniston had left in the third quarter, scoring twice to take a 28-14 lead over the Bulldogs.
Billingley tried to get Anniston back in contention midway through the fourth by picking up a 3-yard touchdown, but the Warriors would score two more times to give themselves a 43-21 advantage.
Anniston’s Sandlin scored the game’s last touchdown on a 9-yard keeper.
What to know
—Anniston’s Sandlin passed for 202 yards and had 41 rushing yards,
—Kentrez Hunt rushed for 64 yards for the Bulldogs. Billingley ran for 76 yards. Roberts rushed for 42 yards.
—Hall had 113 receiving yards, and Devin Holder added 55.
—Malachi Deramus recovered a fumble.
—Kevin Escareno had three extra points.
—Cherokee County’s Alexander passed for 84 yards, ran for 94 yards, scored 5 touchdowns and caught an interception.
—Damien Ramsey ran for 103 yards and scored a touchdown.
—Witt Johnson had 39 receiving yards and scored a touchdown.
—Colton Hill made an interception and recovered a fumble.
Who said
—White on Billingsley: “He’s a young kid, hard nosed. ... I trust him to do it all.”
Next up
—Anniston (0-4) has an upcoming bye week, but hosts Center Point in non-region play in two weeks. Cherokee County (3-1) hosts White Plains as it searches for its second region win.