Prep football: Third quarter dooms Alexandria in road loss

High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

LINEVILLE — Clay Central broke open a scoreless game with three touchdowns in the third quarter to beat Alexandria 21-7.

Clay Central scored all of its points within about a seven-minute span of the third period.