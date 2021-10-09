Prep football: Taylor rushes for 162 yards in Anniston win

MUNFORD — Malachi Taylor rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns, and Anniston downed Munford 26-3 on Friday.
The Bulldogs’ second victory in a row elevated them to 5-2 overall, 3-1 in Class 4A, Region 4 headed into next week’s shot at region leader and top-ranked Handley (6-0, 4-0).
Anniston quarterback Kamron Sandlin added 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Munford. Antonio Kite and Jacques Thomas each had an interception.
With Munford’s sixth straight loss, the Lions fell to 2-6 on the season, 0-5 in region play.