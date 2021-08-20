You have permission to edit this article.
Prep football: Swofford throws for 260 yards in Ranburne win over White Plains

Photo by Jonathan Johnson.

RANBURNE — Shaun Swofford threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns as Ranburne beat White Plains 28-26 on Friday night.

Tyler Craft caught six passes for 145 yards and scored on receptions of 9 and 74 yards. Caleb Benefield caught six passes for 64 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown reception.

Carson Hall scored on a 3-yard run. Jaxon Langley made five catches for 40 yards, and on defense, he had two interceptions.

