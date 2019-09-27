HANDLEY -- Kristian Story threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Seidron Langston to life Lanett to a 20-15 win at Handley on Friday night.
Handley led 15-14 after Devontae Houston's 46-yard touchdown with 2:20 left in the third period. Jackson Hodnett's extra point put Handley up by one.
Lanett managed its touchdown with 10:35 to play in the game, and nobody scored after that.
Houston also had an 8-yard touchdown in the first period for Handley (3-2). He rushed for 253 yards on 39 attempts and caught four passes for 44 yards. Evan Cofield completed 10 of 19 passes for 118 yards.
Dequavious Lawrence had four solo tackles and three assists for Handley, while Benjamin Owens added two solo stops and five assists.
For Lanett (6-0), Story completed 17 of 39 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He rushed six times for 19 yards.