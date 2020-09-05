You have permission to edit this article.
Prep football: State-wide weekend scoreboard

Piedmont Saks sights

Piedmont band performs before the Saks vs Piedmont AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

This weekend's high school football scores, courtesy of the Alabama High School Athletic Association:

(includes Thursday and Friday results)

CLASS 7A

Austin 42, Florence 28

Auburn 22, Prattville 0

Baker 52, Foley 0

Central-Phenix City 35, Smiths Station 7

Daphne 41, Fairhope 13

Enterprise 42, Dothan 13

Hewitt-Trussville 45, Spain Park 13

Hoover 24, Vestavia Hills 21

Huntsville at Grissom, postponed to Sept. 24

James Clemens 54, Bob Jones 28

Murphy 22, Davidson 7

Oak Mountain 38, Gadsden City 23

Sparkman 45, Albertville 21

Theodore 28, Alma Bryant 0

Thompson 49, Tuscaloosa County 7

CLASS 6A

Athens 50, Columbia 6

Bessemer City 1, Hueytown 0, forfeit

Blount 1, Baldwin County 0, forfeit

Briarwood Christian 20, Chelsea 3

Buckhorn 43, Hazel Green 7

Carver-Montgomery 34, Valley 22

Clay-Chalkville 40, Jasper 7

Cullman 30, Hartselle 20

Fort Payne 28, Arab 7

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 49, Brookwood 14

Homewood 9, McAdory 7

Huffman 28, Shades Valley 15

Lee-Montgomery 25, Eufaula 10

Minor 27, Mortimer Jordan 14

Mountain Brook 51, Woodlawn 0

Muscle Shoals 24, Decatur 12

Northridge 20, Paul Bryant 12

Opelika 42, Sidney Lanier 6

Oxford 42, Scottsboro 14

Pelham 49, Calera 41

Pinson Valley 26, Gardendale 15

Robertsdale 14, Citronelle 13

Park Crossing 1, Russell County 0, forfeit

Saraland 42, McGill-Toolen Catholic 14

Southside-Gadsden 22, Pell City 17

Spanish Fort 1, Gulf Shores 0, forfeit

Spanish Fort 10, Park Crossing 7, replacement game, non counter

Stanhope Elmore 41, Benjamin Russell 9

Wetumpka 28, Helena 22

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 52, Center Point 28

Andalusia 38, Rehobeth 22

Ardmore 48, Brewer 7

Boaz 48, Crossville 7

Carver-Birmingham 27, John Carroll Catholic 22

Central, Clay County 27, Sylacauga 22

Corner 28, St. Clair County 27

Demopolis 40, Central-Tuscaloosa 24

Douglas 14, Sardis 6

East Limestone 56, Lee-Huntsville 28

Faith Academy 52, Elberta 14

Greenville 21, Charles Henderson 0

Guntersville 48, Fairview 12

Hayden 1, Moody 0, forfeit

Headland 27, Central-Hayneville 8

Holtville 35, Elmore County 21

Lawrence County 31, West Point 28

Leeds 21, Lincoln 14

Parker 25, Fairfield 0

Pike Road 60, Carroll 7

Pleasant Grove 48, Cordova 7

Ramsay 36, Wenonah 7

Russellville 41, Mae Jemison 0

Satsuma 1, B.C. Rain 0, forfeit

Selma 42, Marbury 26

Shelby County 35, Sipsey Valley 0

St. Paul’s Episcopal 28, Williamson 12

Talladega 27, Beaurgard 19

UMS-Wright 25, LeFlore 6

CLASS 4A

American Christian 63, Montevallo 31

Bibb Count 69, Dallas County 28

Brooks 28, Rogers 27

Central-Florence 21, Wilson 14

Cherokee County 56, Springville 41

Cleburne County 21, White Plains 14

Dale County 53, Ashford 14

Etowah 28, Oneonta 7

Geneva 35, B.T. Washington 14

Good Hope 47, Ashville 13

Gordo 63, Oak Grove 12

Hamilton 35, Curry 14

Hanceville 43, Fultondale 34

Handley 38, Munford 28

Holt 1, Wilcox Central 0, forfeit

Jackson 43, St. Michael Catholic 14

Jacksonville 29, Anniston 18

Madison Academy 51, DAR 17

Madison County 70, New Hope 31

Mobile Christian 28, Escambia County 0

North Jackson 62, Westminster Christian 42

Northside 12, Haleyville 6

Randolph 18, St. John Paul II Catholic 13

Straughn 26, Bullock County 14

Vigor 29, W.S. Neal 12

West Blocton 1, Sumter Central 0, forfeit

West Limestone 33, Deshler 14

West Morgan 7, Priceville 3

CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy 42, Excel 0

East Lawrence 14, Lauderdale County 13

Flomaton 27, Maplesville 7, replacement, non counter

Fyffe 54, Collinsville 0

Geraldine 47, Asbury 0

Glencoe 28, Weaver 20

Greensboro 32, Southside-Selma 20

Hokes Bluff 45, Pleasant Valley 0

Houston Academy 45, Daleville 20

J.B. Pennington 54, Vinemont 0

Monroe County 26, J.U. Blacksher 22

Montgomery Academy 40, Hale County 14

Montgomery Catholic 30, Dadeville 0

Oakman 40, Holly Pond 16

Opp 43, New Brockton 16

Phil Campbell 62, Elkmont 22

Piedmont 35, Saks 6

Pike County 1, Beulah 0, forfeit

Plainview 50, Pisgah 28

Reeltown 28, Childersburg 8

Slocomb 63, Northside Methodist 20

Susan Moore 43, Carbon Hill 7

Sylvania 1, Brindlee Mountain 0, forfeit

Thomasville 44, Prattville Christian 0

Trinity Presbyterian 47, Goshen 6

T.R. Miller 35, Cottage Hill Christian 13

Walter Wellborn 20, Ohatchee 14

Wicksburg 28, Providence Christian 14

Winfield vs. Tarrant, cancelled

CLASS 2A

Abbeville 38, Zion Chapel 0

Aliceville 36, Addison 34 (OT)

Ariton 35, Houston County 20

Clarke County 1, Greene County 0, forfeit

Cleveland 1, Locust Fork 0 forfeit

Cleveland 35, Ranburne 7, replacement game, non counter

Colbert County 53, Tharptown 0

Cold Springs 21, Sulligent 19

Falkville 38, Whitesburg Christian 0

Fayetteville 14, Horseshoe Bend 2

Geneva County 39, Cottonwood 12

G.W. Long 41, Elba 34

Hatton 14, Winston County 12

Highland Home 1, Calhoun 0, forfeit

Isabella 1, Francis Marion 0, forfeit

Lamar County 32, Midfield 26

Lanett 38, B.B. Comer 0

Leroy 1, Orange Beach 0, forfeit

Luverne 55, Central Coosa 8

Mars Hill Bible 71, Sheffield 38

North Sand Mountain 40, Ider 13

Ranburne 1, Vincent 0, forfeit

Randolph County 28, LaFayette 14

Red Bay 40, Lexington 13

Section 34, Tanner 21

Southeastern 59, Gaston 0

Spring Garden 62, West End 18

St. Luke’s Episcopal 32, Washington County 0

Thorsby 40, Verbena 16, replacement game, non counter

Westbrook Christian 21, Sand Rock 14

CLASS 1A

Berry 40, South Lamar 12

Brantley 55, Kinston 0

Brilliant 55, Meek 30

Decatur Heritage 40, Phillips 14

Florala 44, Samson 0

Gaylesville 44, Appalachian 26

Georgiana 42, Pleasant Home 13

Linden 44, Keith 0

Loachapoka 24, Billingsley 16

Lynn 35, Marion County 33

Maplesville 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit

McIntosh 1, Choctaw County 0, forfeit

McKenzie 30, Red Level 0

Millry 45, Fruitdale 38

Notasulga 35, Autaugville 0

Pickens County 28, Hubbertville 26

R.A. Hubbard 47, Cherokee 6

Shoals Christian 20, Vina 8

Sweet Water 35, Marengo 8

Valley Head 20, Cedar Bluff 14

Victory Christian 12, Donoho 0

Wadley 39, Talladega County Central 8

Waterloo 1, Hackleburg 0, forfeit

Winterboro 15, Ragland 13

Woodville 46, Coosa Christian 38

