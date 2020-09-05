Prep football: State-wide weekend scoreboard

This weekend's high school football scores, courtesy of the Alabama High School Athletic Association:
(includes Thursday and Friday results)
CLASS 7A
Austin 42, Florence 28
Auburn 22, Prattville 0
Baker 52, Foley 0
Central-Phenix City 35, Smiths Station 7
Daphne 41, Fairhope 13
Enterprise 42, Dothan 13
Hewitt-Trussville 45, Spain Park 13
Hoover 24, Vestavia Hills 21
Huntsville at Grissom, postponed to Sept. 24
James Clemens 54, Bob Jones 28
Murphy 22, Davidson 7
Oak Mountain 38, Gadsden City 23
Sparkman 45, Albertville 21
Theodore 28, Alma Bryant 0
Thompson 49, Tuscaloosa County 7
CLASS 6A
Athens 50, Columbia 6
Bessemer City 1, Hueytown 0, forfeit
Blount 1, Baldwin County 0, forfeit
Briarwood Christian 20, Chelsea 3
Buckhorn 43, Hazel Green 7
Carver-Montgomery 34, Valley 22
Clay-Chalkville 40, Jasper 7
Cullman 30, Hartselle 20
Fort Payne 28, Arab 7
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 49, Brookwood 14
Homewood 9, McAdory 7
Huffman 28, Shades Valley 15
Lee-Montgomery 25, Eufaula 10
Minor 27, Mortimer Jordan 14
Mountain Brook 51, Woodlawn 0
Muscle Shoals 24, Decatur 12
Northridge 20, Paul Bryant 12
Opelika 42, Sidney Lanier 6
Oxford 42, Scottsboro 14
Pelham 49, Calera 41
Pinson Valley 26, Gardendale 15
Robertsdale 14, Citronelle 13
Park Crossing 1, Russell County 0, forfeit
Saraland 42, McGill-Toolen Catholic 14
Southside-Gadsden 22, Pell City 17
Spanish Fort 1, Gulf Shores 0, forfeit
Spanish Fort 10, Park Crossing 7, replacement game, non counter
Stanhope Elmore 41, Benjamin Russell 9
Wetumpka 28, Helena 22
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 52, Center Point 28
Andalusia 38, Rehobeth 22
Ardmore 48, Brewer 7
Boaz 48, Crossville 7
Carver-Birmingham 27, John Carroll Catholic 22
Central, Clay County 27, Sylacauga 22
Corner 28, St. Clair County 27
Demopolis 40, Central-Tuscaloosa 24
Douglas 14, Sardis 6
East Limestone 56, Lee-Huntsville 28
Faith Academy 52, Elberta 14
Greenville 21, Charles Henderson 0
Guntersville 48, Fairview 12
Hayden 1, Moody 0, forfeit
Headland 27, Central-Hayneville 8
Holtville 35, Elmore County 21
Lawrence County 31, West Point 28
Leeds 21, Lincoln 14
Parker 25, Fairfield 0
Pike Road 60, Carroll 7
Pleasant Grove 48, Cordova 7
Ramsay 36, Wenonah 7
Russellville 41, Mae Jemison 0
Satsuma 1, B.C. Rain 0, forfeit
Selma 42, Marbury 26
Shelby County 35, Sipsey Valley 0
St. Paul’s Episcopal 28, Williamson 12
Talladega 27, Beaurgard 19
UMS-Wright 25, LeFlore 6
CLASS 4A
American Christian 63, Montevallo 31
Bibb Count 69, Dallas County 28
Brooks 28, Rogers 27
Central-Florence 21, Wilson 14
Cherokee County 56, Springville 41
Cleburne County 21, White Plains 14
Dale County 53, Ashford 14
Etowah 28, Oneonta 7
Geneva 35, B.T. Washington 14
Good Hope 47, Ashville 13
Gordo 63, Oak Grove 12
Hamilton 35, Curry 14
Hanceville 43, Fultondale 34
Handley 38, Munford 28
Holt 1, Wilcox Central 0, forfeit
Jackson 43, St. Michael Catholic 14
Jacksonville 29, Anniston 18
Madison Academy 51, DAR 17
Madison County 70, New Hope 31
Mobile Christian 28, Escambia County 0
North Jackson 62, Westminster Christian 42
Northside 12, Haleyville 6
Randolph 18, St. John Paul II Catholic 13
Straughn 26, Bullock County 14
Vigor 29, W.S. Neal 12
West Blocton 1, Sumter Central 0, forfeit
West Limestone 33, Deshler 14
West Morgan 7, Priceville 3
CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy 42, Excel 0
East Lawrence 14, Lauderdale County 13
Flomaton 27, Maplesville 7, replacement, non counter
Fyffe 54, Collinsville 0
Geraldine 47, Asbury 0
Glencoe 28, Weaver 20
Greensboro 32, Southside-Selma 20
Hokes Bluff 45, Pleasant Valley 0
Houston Academy 45, Daleville 20
J.B. Pennington 54, Vinemont 0
Monroe County 26, J.U. Blacksher 22
Montgomery Academy 40, Hale County 14
Montgomery Catholic 30, Dadeville 0
Oakman 40, Holly Pond 16
Opp 43, New Brockton 16
Phil Campbell 62, Elkmont 22
Piedmont 35, Saks 6
Pike County 1, Beulah 0, forfeit
Plainview 50, Pisgah 28
Reeltown 28, Childersburg 8
Slocomb 63, Northside Methodist 20
Susan Moore 43, Carbon Hill 7
Sylvania 1, Brindlee Mountain 0, forfeit
Thomasville 44, Prattville Christian 0
Trinity Presbyterian 47, Goshen 6
T.R. Miller 35, Cottage Hill Christian 13
Walter Wellborn 20, Ohatchee 14
Wicksburg 28, Providence Christian 14
Winfield vs. Tarrant, cancelled
CLASS 2A
Abbeville 38, Zion Chapel 0
Aliceville 36, Addison 34 (OT)
Ariton 35, Houston County 20
Clarke County 1, Greene County 0, forfeit
Cleveland 1, Locust Fork 0 forfeit
Cleveland 35, Ranburne 7, replacement game, non counter
Colbert County 53, Tharptown 0
Cold Springs 21, Sulligent 19
Falkville 38, Whitesburg Christian 0
Fayetteville 14, Horseshoe Bend 2
Geneva County 39, Cottonwood 12
G.W. Long 41, Elba 34
Hatton 14, Winston County 12
Highland Home 1, Calhoun 0, forfeit
Isabella 1, Francis Marion 0, forfeit
Lamar County 32, Midfield 26
Lanett 38, B.B. Comer 0
Leroy 1, Orange Beach 0, forfeit
Luverne 55, Central Coosa 8
Mars Hill Bible 71, Sheffield 38
North Sand Mountain 40, Ider 13
Ranburne 1, Vincent 0, forfeit
Randolph County 28, LaFayette 14
Red Bay 40, Lexington 13
Section 34, Tanner 21
Southeastern 59, Gaston 0
Spring Garden 62, West End 18
St. Luke’s Episcopal 32, Washington County 0
Thorsby 40, Verbena 16, replacement game, non counter
Westbrook Christian 21, Sand Rock 14
CLASS 1A
Berry 40, South Lamar 12
Brantley 55, Kinston 0
Brilliant 55, Meek 30
Decatur Heritage 40, Phillips 14
Florala 44, Samson 0
Gaylesville 44, Appalachian 26
Georgiana 42, Pleasant Home 13
Linden 44, Keith 0
Loachapoka 24, Billingsley 16
Lynn 35, Marion County 33
Maplesville 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit
McIntosh 1, Choctaw County 0, forfeit
McKenzie 30, Red Level 0
Millry 45, Fruitdale 38
Notasulga 35, Autaugville 0
Pickens County 28, Hubbertville 26
R.A. Hubbard 47, Cherokee 6
Shoals Christian 20, Vina 8
Sweet Water 35, Marengo 8
Valley Head 20, Cedar Bluff 14
Victory Christian 12, Donoho 0
Wadley 39, Talladega County Central 8
Waterloo 1, Hackleburg 0, forfeit
Winterboro 15, Ragland 13
Woodville 46, Coosa Christian 38