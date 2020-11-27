Prep football: Spring Garden's dream season comes to end in state semifinals

Spring Garden scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 32-14 loss to Mars Hill Bible, but by that point, the outcome had already been decided.
Mars Hill scored the game’s first 32 points, ending what was a historic season for Spring Garden (12-2), which advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in school history.
Ryley Kirk got Spring Garden on the board midway through the fourth quarter with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Western Kirk. A couple minutes later, Cooper Austin took an end-around 55 yards for a score. Weston Kirk’s successful two-point conversion run capped the scoring for Spring Garden.
Ryley Kirk completed 5 of 11 passes for 125 yards. Weston Kirk rushed for 42 yards. Cooper Austin caught three passes for 91 yards.
Defensively, Luke Welsh had 11 tackles, while Austin had nine and Chaz Pope eight.
Justus McDaniel and Peyton Higgins each scored two touchdowns for Mars Hill. McDaniel’s 3-yard run gave Mars Hill a 20-0 lead at halftime. He followed it up with an 86-yard run on Mars Hill’s first possession of the second half. Higgins scored on touchdown runs of 32 and 47 yards. Hunter Kilpatrick scored Mars Hill’s first touchdown of the game on a 32-yard run.
Mars Hill (12-2) advances to the Class 2A state championship game where it will face Abbeville (12-1) on Friday at 2:30 p.m. inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.