Prep football: Spring Garden shuts out Cedar Bluff

SPRING GARDEN — Spring Garden dominated the line of scrimmage on both offense and defense and shut out intra-county rival Cedar Bluff 40-0 on Thursday. In the season opener for each team, the Panthers scored four times in the first half for a 26-0 advantage. Spring Garden’s offense showed remarkable balance, rushing for 216 yards and three touchdowns and adding an additional 215 yards and three more scores through the air.
“I felt like our offensive line played pretty good,” Spring Garden head coach Jason Howard said. “The offensive and defensive lines I felt controlled the ballgame. Andrew Floyd ran the ball well but to me it goes back to our offensive and defensive lines really controlling the game.”
Spring Garden denied the Tigers any momentum, recording 16 negative plays on defense. Senior defensive end Landon Gowens had a hand in seven of those negative plays with five quarterback sacks and two other tackles behind the line.
“I just stuck to my keys. I was quicker than the guy in front of me — ripping through, going around the edge, not letting (quarterback Jacob Burleson) outside. Just kept him contained and got him every time,” Gowens said.
What to know
—Spring Garden senior Chaz Pope, making his first varsity start at quarterback, was 12 of 15 passing for 215 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Pope added 65 yards rushing on six carries.
—Running back Andrew Floyd netted 66 yards rushing on 12 carries and scored Spring Garden’s second touchdown on a 2-yard run on the final play of the first quarter.
—Wide receiver Cooper Austin caught five passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. On Austin’s 64-yard scoring grab three minutes into the second quarter he was three yards behind the Cedar Bluff defense when he made the catch that earned the Panthers a 20-0 advantage. Austin added a 27-yard touchdown reception on a crossing route on the first possession of the third quarter.
—Cam Welsh started the scoring on a 2-yard run five minutes into the game. He was 2-for-2 on extra points in the second half.
—Larry Rogers caught a 22-yard touchdown pass with 1:33 left in the second quarter after Pope spotted him alone in the end zone. Rogers’ touchdown gave Spring Garden its 26-0 halftime lead. In the second half, Rogers gained 24 yards on his only carry of the night.
—Reserve quarterback Chapel Pope completed the touchdown parade on a 10-yard run up the middle with 7:04 to play.
Who said
—Quarterback Chaz Pope on his 64-yard scoring pass to Cooper Austin: “He runs great routes. He’s always open. When I looked up he was wide open, just as I expected. I just knew I couldn’t overthrow him. I had to make sure he caught it.”
—Coach Jason Howard on defensive end Landon Gowens: “I felt like Landon had as good of a defensive lineman’s game as we may have ever had since I’ve been here.”
Next up
—Spring Garden (1-0) opens region play at West End. Cedar Bluff hosts region opponent Valley Head.