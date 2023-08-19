 Skip to main content
Prep football: Spring Garden sees plenty of positives, places to improve in jamboree

Spring Garden's Noah Barber looks for a receiver down field against Westbrook Christian.

OHATCHEE – Spring Garden participated in a jamboree hosted by Ohatchee on Friday. The Panthers faced White Plains and Westbrook Christian. New head coach Barrett Ragsdale saw plenty of positives and plenty of areas they need to improve ahead of the regular season.

“We saw some good things in all those four quarters,” Ragsdale said. “Of course, we saw a lot of things we’ve got to correct. Get back to work on Monday, but one thing to take away from this, I think there’s things that we can fix and get better moving forward.”

 