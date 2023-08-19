Prep football: Spring Garden sees plenty of positives, places to improve in jamboree

OHATCHEE – Spring Garden participated in a jamboree hosted by Ohatchee on Friday. The Panthers faced White Plains and Westbrook Christian. New head coach Barrett Ragsdale saw plenty of positives and plenty of areas they need to improve ahead of the regular season.
“We saw some good things in all those four quarters,” Ragsdale said. “Of course, we saw a lot of things we’ve got to correct. Get back to work on Monday, but one thing to take away from this, I think there’s things that we can fix and get better moving forward.”
The jamboree consisted of six teams, Ohatchee, Sand Rock, White Plains, Spring Garden, Westbrook, and Ranburne all playing two eight minute quarters against various opponents. Spring Garden defeated White Plains 10-0 in their first matchup and lost 21-0 to Westbrook in their second game.
“We came out intense and focused,” Ragsdale said. “Played physical. The first group played a lot of the White Plains. We subbed a little quicker against Westbrook. I feel like we lost a little intensity in the Westbrook game.
“No matter who’s on the field, the standard’s the same. Kids have got to step up and do their job.”
Noah Barber scored the first touchdown for the Panthers in their win over White Plains. Barber scored on a two-yard quarterback keeper with 1:07 remaining in the first quarter. Hayes Garmon’s extra point field goal gave Spring Garden a 7-0 lead heading into the quarter break.
The next points Spring Garden scored came late in the second quarter. The Panthers’ offense drove the ball downfield with a little over a minute remaining in the game. On fourth and one to go from the four yard-line, Garmon hit a field goal to extend Spring Garden’s advantage to 10-0.
The second game against Westbrook did not go the way Spring Garden would have hoped. Westbrook received the opening kickoff and was able to score on the first drive of the game.
Greyson Carroll threw a 42 yard touchdown pass to Brodie Johnson. Read Barber hit his extra point field goal to give Westbrook an early 7-0 lead. After a quick three-and-out by Spring Garden, the Warriors wasted no time in their ensuing drive.
After a loss of three yards by Hunter Arnold, Carroll broke free for an 81 yard touchdown rush. Barber hit his second extra point to give Westbrook a 14-0 lead with 1:58 remaining in the first quarter.
The Spring Garden offense continued to struggle against the stingy Westbrook defense. Both teams went three-and-out on their first drives of the second quarter. The stingy Westbrook defense forced another Spring Garden punt before Westbrook’s Ethan Daffron scored on a 68 yard rush. The score gave Westbrook a 21-0 lead with 4:37 left in the second.
The Panthers will now prepare for a showdown with Sand Rock on Aug. 25 to begin the regular season in Week 0.