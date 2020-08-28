Prep football: Spring Garden rumbles over Cedar Bluff

CEDAR BLUFF — Behind a strong performance from quarterback Ryley Kirk, Spring Garden defeated Cedar Bluff for just the fourth time in school history Thursday night.
Kirk accounted for four touchdowns in a 55-0 win, all in the first half, as the Panthers built a 41-0 lead through two quarters. He was 8 of 9 passing for 100 yards with two touchdowns — an 11-yarder to Cooper Austin and a 17-yarder to Chaz Pope. Kirk added 73 rushing yards on seven carries and scored on two 5-yard touchdown runs.
Luke Welsh added 107 rushing yards on nine carries, which included a 35-yard touchdown run.
Weston Kirk capped the first-half scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run. He added an interception and a sack on defense. Landon Gowens, Jackson Rogers and Conner Edwards also had sacks.
The Panthers scored two more touchdowns in the second half on a 17-yard run by Andrew Floyd and a 70-yard run by Cam Welsh.