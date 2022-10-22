Prep football: Spring Garden rolls past Ragland

RAGLAND — John Welsh scored two first-quarter touchdowns to jump start Spring Garden, and the Panthers rolled to a 47-21 win over Ragland on Friday.
Welsh’s touchdowns covered 15 and 40 yards.
Braxton Haney and Cam Welsh also scored twice. Haney caught touchdown passes of 68 and 14 yards, while Cam Welsh’s scoring plays covered 12 and 14 yards.
Connor Bates had a 62-yard touchdown run. Bates led Spring Garden with 109 rushing yards.
John Welsh added 93 rushing yards, and Cam Welsh had 55. Haney finished with 82 yards receiving.