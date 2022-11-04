 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Spring Garden rolls over South Lamar to advance

Spring Garden vs South Lamar Action BW 0005.JPG

Spring Garden's John Welsh during the Spring Garden vs. South Lamar game. Photo by Bill Wilson

SPRING GARDEN — Spring Garden’s 12-play opening scoring drive set the stage for a dominating win by the Panthers over the South Lamar Stallions.

The Panthers eliminated the Stallions with a 35-7 win at home to advance to the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs.