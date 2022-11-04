Prep football: Spring Garden rolls over South Lamar to advance

SPRING GARDEN — Spring Garden’s 12-play opening scoring drive set the stage for a dominating win by the Panthers over the South Lamar Stallions.
The Panthers eliminated the Stallions with a 35-7 win at home to advance to the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
“It feels incredible,” Panthers senior offensive and defensive lineman Matthias Williams said. “I’m real proud of our team and what we’ve come together to do this season, especially after losing such a big senior class last year. A lot of people have stepped up, a lot of people have done a fantastic job.”
The defense for the Panthers definitely played fantastic Friday night in the win. Spring Garden intercepted South Lamar’s quarterback Brooks Wright four times and held a shutout until 3:42 left in the fourth quarter when the Stallions scored on a 46-yard pass from Wright to receiver Lee Whiteside. The Spring Garden defense forced a total of six turnovers.
The Panthers’ defense also recovered a botched snap in the second quarter which Williams landed on. Sophomore linebacker and running back John Welsh blocked a South Lamar punt with 4:02 remaining in the first quarter and returned it to the 3-yard line. This field position led to a Spring Garden touchdown.
In the first half, Spring Garden’s offense jumped out to a comfortable 28-0 lead thanks to the stout defensive effort which held throughout the game. The Panthers opening drive was capped off with a John Welsh 5-yard touchdown rush to give Spring Garden an early lead after milking almost half of the opening quarter clock. The score came with 6:03 left in the quarter.
Following the blocked punt, sophomore running back and defensive back Connor Bates needed only one play to score from 3 yards out on a run play. Cam Welsh, the senior brother to John, then hit his second extra point of the game to give Spring Garden a 14-0 lead with just under four minutes left in the first quarter.
Bates intercepted Wright with 1:46 left in the first, but the Panthers’ offense was forced to punt on a fourth-and-22 after penalties pushed them backwards.
South Lamar seemed to be putting together a solid drive nearing the midway point of the second quarter, but the drive stalled when Williams recovered the fumble. Cam Welsh scored on a 6-yard run after a nine-play drive. Welsh hit his third of five extra points to grant the Panthers a 21-0 lead with 4:47 remaining in the first half.
The second Spring Garden interception came in the second quarter when sophomore safety Noah Barber grabbed his one pick of the game. The Panthers’ offense took advantage of another South Lamar turnover by scoring after seven plays on the youngest Welsh’s second touchdown of the evening. This time, John Welsh scored on a 16-yard rush with 44.4 remaining in the first half. The score gave Spring Garden a comfortable 28-0 lead heading into the halftime break.
South Lamar came out of the intermission and moved the ball well in their opening drive of the second half. The drive got the Stallions all the way down to the Spring Garden 8-yard line before another interception by Bates killed any momentum the Stallions may have had.
South Lamar forced the Panthers to punt, but in their ensuing possession, Spring Garden senior wide receiver and defensive back Reese Winstead grabbed another interception for the Panthers’ defense.
The final Spring Garden touchdown of the game came following the pick when Cam Welsh found the end zone for his second touchdown of the game after a 50-yard rush up the middle.
“Really good team win coming off a high of the season there at Ragland. It was good to get the wheels back going tonight,” Cam Welsh said.
What to know
—Cam Welsh led the Spring Garden rushing attack with 86 yards. Junior quarterback Chapel Pope totaled 58 yards on the ground, John Welsh added 24 yards rushing, Bates tallied 16 yards, freshman Jonathan Baker had 3 yards, and freshman Clayton Sadler had 2 yards.
—Pope threw for 38 yards on 3-of-5 passing attempts.
Who said
—Cam Welsh on the mentality moving forward: “Keep getting better. You know, we’re a young team and we feel like we still haven’t peaked yet, so it’s just that everyday grind coming out and getting better.”
—Spring Garden head coach Jason Howard on the playoff win: “I feel like they came out, first half, I thought they played really well. We executed some things we thought we could do against (South Lamar). I felt like we sort of just put it in cruise control in the second half, the defense played really well the whole game.””
—Bates on his individual efforts: “Well, I couldn’t do it without my teammates. I give all my teammates the credit because if it wasn’t for my O-line I wouldn’t go anywhere.”
—Williams on the run game as a lineman: “The run game going was just grittiness and just wanting it more than they did honestly. It was scary in the beginning, they were a good team.”
—Howard on moving on in the playoffs: “Just see what happens. It’s the playoffs, anything can happen.”
Next up
—Spring Garden hosts Coosa Christian in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs. It’s a rematch from Week 2 of the regular season. Spring Garden won the first matchup 27-0 at Coosa. Coosa defeated Hackleburg 51-8 to set up the rematch.