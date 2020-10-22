Prep football: Spring Garden receives forfeit win from Southeastern

Spring Garden has received a victory by forfeit for its Friday night game at Southeastern, according to school principal Mike Welsh.
The Panthers will play a replacement game Friday at West Morgan, a Class 4A school outside of Decatur. This game will not count in Spring Garden's record, but according to the AHSAA's COVID-19 guidelines, the individual statistics will count.
With the forfeit, Spring Garden has completed its season with an unbeaten region record at 7-0.
Spring Garden has won three straight region championships and 19 straight region games. The last region loss came Oct. 27, 2017, against Cedar Bluff.
The Panthers won championships in Class 1A, Region 5 in 2018 and 2019 before shifting to Class 2A, Region 6 this season.
They're now 8-1 overall and ranked second in the most recent Class 2A state rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.