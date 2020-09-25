Prep football: Spring Garden rally falls short

HOKES BLUFF — Spring Garden rallied from a 21-point deficit but it wasn't enough as the Panthers suffered their first loss of the year. Ryley Kirk threw two touchdown passes to Cooper Austin and rushed for two more.
Hokes Bluff led 21-0 in the second quarter when Garden scored 20 straight points.
Kirk tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Austin to slice it to 21-6. Kirk then ran 12 yards for a touchdown and located Austin for a successful two-point pass, making it 21-14. Austin latched onto another Kirk pass for a 34-yard touchdown. That made it 21-20 heading into halftime.
Hokes Bluff increased its lead to 35-20, but Garden got a touchdown on a 1-yard run by Kirk with 7:51 to play. Hokes Bluff got another touchdown to ice it.