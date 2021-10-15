You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Spring Garden rallies to win at Sand Rock

High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

SAND ROCK — Spring Garden rallied in the second half to beat Sand Rock 29-28 on Friday night.

Spring Garden trailed 28-21 but Chapel Pope's touchdown pass to Andrew Floyd cut the deficit to a point. A two-point conversion put Spring Garden up for good.

Pope threw three touchdown passes, including two to Cooper Austin. He also rushed for a touchdown in the victory.

Tags