All it took was 10 seconds for the huge homecoming crowd at Lentz Field to erupt as Amarion Smedley, back from injury, took the opening kick 75 yards for a touchdown to give Donoho momentum right out of the gate.
Although the Falcons eventually carried a lead into halftime, it was the visitors from Spring Garden who found a way in the end to spoil Donoho’s homecoming 16-12.
"Our defense played well the entire game and kept us in the game," Spring Garden coach Jason Howard said. "I have to say hats off to the Donoho defense. We did not execute well on offense, but their defense was a big reason for our lack of execution. The fact that we persevered, even though we weren’t playing our best, is what I am most proud of.”
Following the Falcons’ opening touchdown and failed extra point attempt, both teams traded possessions throughout the remainder of the quarter leaving the score 6-0 Donoho. Spring Garden again opened the second quarter with a punt following a stalled drive. With 1:36 to go before the half, Rod Elston intercepted Spring Garden's pass on the 26 yard line to give the Falcons life one more time.
Reid Williamon would take an inside handoff from Hopkins in for a 4-yard touchdown run with 30 seconds until halftime. Donoho would fail on the two-point conversion, leaving the Falcons on top 12-0 at half.
Spring Garden put together a solid drive to start the second half, but Grant Steed made a huge interception at midfield with 9:12 to go in the third quarter. The Panthers got the ball back and eventually scored with 2:14 to go on a 20-yard touchdown run by Weston Kirk. The two-point conversion would be good, slicing the Falcons' lead to 12-8 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers finally put together a strong drive late in the fourth quarter, but Jase Alderman came up with a huge sack with 2:54 left in the game and Spring Garden eventually turned the ball over on downs.
It looked as though the Falcons would get the chance to run out the clock. Instead, another miscue on a fumble at the 10-yard line gave Spring Garden the ball back one more time, and the Panthers capitalized. Cooper Austin caught a touchdown pass with 1:52 to go leaving the score 14-12. Spring Garden made it 16-12 with the two-point conversion. The Panthers recovered a successful onside kick and ran out the clock to secure the win.
What to know
—Both teams struggled on offense. Donoho finished the game with only 105 total yards of offense on 34 plays. Spring Garden had 194 total yards and ran a total of 60 plays.
—Donoho quarterback Ridge Hopkins was 2-of-7 passing for 3 yards. Riley Kirk was 8-of-15 for 70 yards for the Panthers.
—Rod Elston led Donoho in rushing with 94 yards on 16 carries.
—Reid Williamon led the Donoho defense with 17 tackles. Payne Golden, Jase Alderman, Edwin Connell, and Andrew Harris had multiple tackles on the night as well.
—Donoho recorded interceptions from Grant Steed, Amarion Smedley, and Rod Elston.
Who said
—Donoho coach Mark Sanders on the game: “I was proud of the way we played as a team, but we simply had too many individual mistakes. We also had a couple of injuries on our offensive line that really threw our chemistry off. There were also multiple turnovers, particularly fumbles that just didn’t go our way tonight.”
Next up
—Donoho (3-1, 2-1 in Class 1A, Region 5) will travel to Berry High School next week for a non-region match-up. Spring Garden (3-1, 2-0) will travel to Sand Rock next week.