Prep football: Spring Garden pushes past Red Bay for playoff win

SPRING GARDEN — Spring Garden throttled visiting Red Bay 27-2 in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
Weston Kirk rushed for two touchdowns for the winners. Both came in the fourth quarter, with the first one covering 36 yards and the final one coming from a yard out.
Ryley Kirk scored on a 1-yard run, which was set up by a catch from Cooper Austin. Chaz Pope scored on a 24-yard run in the first quarter.
Red Bay got its only points late in the second quarter when a bad snap by Spring Garden rolled into the end zone. The Panthers recovered, which resulted in a Red Bay safety.
Ryley Kirk completed 8 of 16 passes for 122 yards. Austin caught seven passes for 103 yards. Weston Kirk rushed for 91 yards, and Luke Welsh had 46.
Welsh had seven tackles, while Chaz Pope had six and Chapel Pope and Nathan Law five each. Austin, Welsh and Larry Rogers each intercepted a pass. Jackson Rogers recovered a fumble.
Spring Garden is now 11-1, while Red Bay completed the season at 9-2.