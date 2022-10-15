Prep football: Spring Garden overpowers Donoho

SPRING GARDEN — Visiting Donoho played with Spring Garden for much of the first half. The Falcons took a one-point lead with 2:49 to play in the second quarter. To maintain its chance to win the Class 1A, Region 6 title, Spring Garden scored twice in the final two and one-half minutes of the first half, returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown and went on to defeat Donoho 43-14.
Three plays turned the game Spring Garden’s way. The Panthers trailed 14-13 after Donoho quarterback Will Folsom completed his second touchdown pass to wide receiver Logan Melton with 2:49 left in the second quarter. On Spring Garden’s next snap, quarterback Chapel Pope scored on a 67-yard run. Connor Bates’ run for two points made it Spring Garden 21-14.
Then Spring Garden’s John Welsh went to work. On the final play of the first half, Welsh used his 6-foot 2 frame and his basketball experience as a rebounder to outjump two Donoho defenders at the goal line for a 37-yard touchdown reception from Pope.
“That was huge because we were getting the ball back to start the second half,” Spring Garden head coach Jason Howard said of the grab Welsh made for a 28-14 halftime lead. “We thought if we go up 14 there, get the ball back and score, then we’ve really put them in a bad position.”
Just like Howard drew it up, Welsh started the second half with an 87-yard kickoff return touchdown. He fielded the ball near the visitors’ sideline, angled across the field to the Spring Garden sideline where a wall awaited him and raced into the Donoho end zone.
—Welsh rushed for two touchdowns on runs of 5 yards in the first half and 13 yards after intermission. Overall, he ran six times for 31 yards. He also recovered a Donoho fumble in the second half.
—Pope led the Panthers running game with 12 carries for a sparkling 186 yards. Prior to his 67-yard romp, Pope had scored Spring Garden’s initial touchdown on a 7-yard run.
—Bates also ran for more than 100 yards, carrying 14 times for 103 yards.
—Cameron Welsh netted 38 yards rushing on five carries and was 3 of 5 on extra points.
—Sophomore lineman Jacob Welsh tackled a Donoho runner deep in the end zone for a safety and a 36-14 lead.
—Folsom was 14 of 33 passing for 161 yards and two touchdowns for the Falcons with one interception. Melton caught five passes for 62 yards with touchdown grabs of 23 and 12 yards. Richard Goad’s five catches gained 58 yards. James Benkwith had two receptions for 28 yards.
—John Welsh on which of his touchdowns he liked most: “The kickoff return was definitely my favorite play of the game. I caught the ball and came and ran over a kid, reversed the field and took it all the way to the house.”
—Donoho head coach Jeremy Satcher on the game: “They were just a better team than us. They were more physical than us.”
—Spring Garden, now 4-1 in Region 6 and 8-1 overall, travels Friday to take on Ragland, currently atop the Region 6 standings at 5-0. Donoho has an open date next week.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.