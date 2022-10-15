 Skip to main content
Prep football: Spring Garden overpowers Donoho

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

SPRING GARDEN — Visiting Donoho played with Spring Garden for much of the first half. The Falcons took a one-point lead with 2:49 to play in the second quarter. To maintain its chance to win the Class 1A, Region 6 title, Spring Garden scored twice in the final two and one-half minutes of the first half, returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown and went on to defeat Donoho 43-14.

Three plays turned the game Spring Garden’s way. The Panthers trailed 14-13 after Donoho quarterback Will Folsom completed his second touchdown pass to wide receiver Logan Melton with 2:49 left in the second quarter. On Spring Garden’s next snap, quarterback Chapel Pope scored on a 67-yard run. Connor Bates’ run for two points made it Spring Garden 21-14.

