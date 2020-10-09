Prep football: Spring Garden moves into region lead all alone

SPRING GARDEN — Before the rain started Friday night, the Spring Garden Panthers knew they were going to have their hands full when Westbrook Christian came to town. Hurricane Delta just made it that more complicated.
Held scoreless in the first half, the Warriors were ready to take control in the second half, but two defensive stands ensured a 14-8 victory for Spring Garden. In the Class 2A, Region 6 standings, the Panthers (6-1, 5-0 region) now hold first place by themselves over Westbrook (6-1, 4-1)
“(The game) was exactly what I thought it’d be,” Spring Garden head coach Jason Howard said. “I didn’t know it’d be a 14-8 ballgame, but I felt like it would be less than a touchdown ballgame.”
After scoring in the third quarter, a bad punt in the fourth set up the Warriors on Spring Garden’s 45 before William Noles found Yeabsira Scott for a 30-yard gain to the 15. Noles then tried to find an open receiver in the end zone. However, the ball ended up in the hands of Spring Garden’s Chaz Pope instead, his second interception of the night.
“It wasn’t all me,” Pope said. “My little brother (Chapel Pope) tipped it up for me to catch it, and (the defensive line) was rushing to force a bad throw.”
With two minutes left in the game, the Panthers again fumbled the ball with Westbrook recovering at Spring Garden’s 26. The Panthers’ defense flexed its muscle, forcing a turnover on downs after not giving up a yard.
Spring Garden then ran down the clock and handed the ball back to Westbrook with no time to score.
“Our defense toted us tonight,” Howard said. “We put them in bad situations time and time again, and they didn’t ever break. Hats off to them.”
Luke Welsh carried the Panthers’ offense in the first half.
On Spring Garden’s second drive of the game, Ryley Kirk found Pope for a 35-yard gain to the Warrior’s 14-yard line. Welsh found a hole on the next play and sprinted for the first touchdown of the game.
In the second quarter, Welsh broke free for a 76-yard touchdown run to put the Panthers up 14-0.
“I had some blocking and I ran as hard as I could,” Welsh said, “It was hurting to run that hard, but I was pumping my legs as hard as I could.”
What to know
—Welsh finished with 128 rushing yards.
—Kirk passed for 35 yards and rushed for 14.
—Pope had 35 receiving yards and rushed for 14.
—Cam Welsh kicked two extra points.
—Noles scored on Westbrook’s lone touchdown and two-point conversion.
Who said
—Howard on Welsh: “I think he’s as good of a player as there is in any class. He toted the offense, he toted the defense. He’s made for games like this.”
Next up
—Next week, Spring Garden hosts Sand Rock and Westbrook hosts Cleveland.