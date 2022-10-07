Prep football: Spring Garden leaves Pleasant Valley with a non-region victory

PLEASANT VALLEY — Spring Garden handed non-region opponent Pleasant Valley a 28-14 loss, as the Panthers make a push toward the playoffs with only two games remaining on their schedule.
The Panthers scored 28 unanswered points before giving up a touchdown to Pleasant Valley late in the fourth quarter.
Spring Garden’s ground game has been the bread-and-butter of its offense throughout the season, but on Friday, the Panthers connected on some timely passes to clinch the victory.
“The line stepped up, did what they needed to do against a really good Pleasant Valley team,” Spring Garden running back Cameron Welsh said. “Everybody else did their jobs as well.”
Pleasant Valley got on the board first. On the Raiders’ second drive, quarterback Braxton Salster connected with Holt Bentley for an 8-yard scoring pass. After the extra point failed, Pleasant Valley led 6-0 with 3:51 left in the first quarter.
It did not take long for Spring Garden to respond with a touchdown of its own. Welsh scored on a 40-yard rush with 1:15 left in the first to knot it up 6-6. His extra point made it 7-6.
The Panthers’ defense then did what its has done throughout the season by forcing fourth downs and not giving up points. The defense’s effort allowed for Spring Garden’s offense to extend the lead.
Spring Garden’s second touchdown of the evening came on an 11-yard pass from quarterback Chapel Pope to Welsh with 7:45 in the second quarter. Welsh then hit his second of four extra point attempts in the game. The Panthers carried a 14-6 lead into the halftime break.
Spring Garden received the kickoff of the second half and marched down the field on an 11-play drive which culminated in a Connor Bates touchdown rush from the 1-yard line. This drive extended the Panthers’ lead to 21-6 after another converted extra point.
Pleasant Valley turned the ball over on downs to open the fourth quarter. Spring Garden then scored their final touchdown of the night on another Pope to Welsh pass play which went for 54 yards this time around. The extra point was good and gave the Panthers a 28-6 lead with 10:39 left.
Salster ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 5:57 left in the fourth quarter for the Raiders. Jaden Sparks then crept into the end zone to convert the two-point attempt.
“I thought Coach (Jonathan) Nix and them had a great game plan for us,” Spring Garden head coach Jason Howard said. “Stunting gaps, packing the box, going to make us throw it. They knew that had sort of been our Achilles a little bit and we got to get better at. They’re big and they’re physical. They’re going to be real good when those young guys get up there. Overall, I thought tonight was a good night for us. We needed to be challenged by a good team going into the stretch.”
What to know
—The Spring Garden collective of Welsh, Pope, and Bates combined for 172 yards on the ground. Welsh had 67 yards rushing, Pope added 53 yards, and Bates ran for 52 yards respectively. Welsh and Bates each had one rushing touchdown.
—Pope had 93 yards through the air on 5-of-17 passing and two touchdowns. Welsh grabbed all five of the passes for 93 yards receiving and two receiving touchdowns on the night.
—Salster had 105 yards passing and one passing touchdown on 7-of-19 attempts for the Raiders. He also tallied 31 total rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.
—For the rest of the Pleasant Valley offense, Dason Vick had 36 yards rushing to lead all carriers, Dalton Haynes added 10 yards, and Sparks had four total yards. Bentley had 43 receiving yards, and Morgan Rich had 37 receiving yards.
Who said
—Pope on his team’s performance: “Pleasant Valley’s a pretty good team. They’re physical. We had a good week of preparation, we didn’t play as best as we should have, but I mean we played good enough to get a win.”
—Welsh on the long touchdown catch in the fourth: “That was huge. I know in the flow of the game that was huge, but that was huge for me and Chapel confidence wise. We’ve been struggling with that ball a lot, so that was big for us to get that connection going.”
—Pleasant Valley head coach Jonathan Nix on his team: “I love our grit. We are just battling, battling, battling and I do think that when you have opportunities in a game like we’re having, you have to play hard to have opportunities. In order for a play to have a chance somebody’s got to be playing hard, and we’re playing hard and we’re having opportunities and the kids are growing. That’s all I can ask for.”
Next up
—Pleasant Valley (2-6, 1-3) hosts Class 2A, Region 6 foe Southeastern (7-0, 5-0). Spring Garden (7-1, 3-1) hosts Donoho (4-3, 3-2) in a Class 1A, Region 6 battle with playoff implications.