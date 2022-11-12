 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Spring Garden falls in second round

Spring Garden vs Coosa Christian action BW 0002.JPG

Coosa Christian's John David Justus throws during the Spring Garden vs. Coosa Christian game. Photo by Bill Wilson

SPRING GARDEN — The Spring Garden Panthers welcomed Coosa Christian into Panther Stadium for a rematch of their week two matchup against one another. In the first matchup, the Panthers handled Coosa by 27 points.

On a foggy Friday, in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs, Coosa turned the tides winning 31-28 to advance to the state quarterfinals. Coosa scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory.