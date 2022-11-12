Prep football: Spring Garden falls in second round

SPRING GARDEN — The Spring Garden Panthers welcomed Coosa Christian into Panther Stadium for a rematch of their week two matchup against one another. In the first matchup, the Panthers handled Coosa by 27 points.
On a foggy Friday, in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs, Coosa turned the tides winning 31-28 to advance to the state quarterfinals. Coosa scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory.
“It is what it is. I’m proud of our kids,” Spring Garden head coach Jason Howard said. “I felt like our kids played hard tonight. I hate to see them lose a game like that, but like I said I was very proud of the way that they played and very proud of them. Like I said, they’ve had a good run.”
Coosa’s kicker Jadan Burns hit a 21-yard go-ahead field goal with 5.9 left in regulation to grant the Conquerors their three point advantage. On the ensuing kickoff, Spring Garden attempted to lateral the ball until the ball was dropped and a Conquerors’ kickoff coverage man was able to jump on it to seal the upset victory.
The play of the game came with around 17 seconds left in the game when Coosa’s quarterback John David Justus hit receiver Jacoby Tucker on a 36-yard pass down the sideline through dense fog to get the Conquerors into field goal range. The play was incredibly significant as it occurred on a fourth-and-10 on the Panthers’ 45-yard line.
Coosa received the opening kickoff, Spring Garden’s defense forced a three-and-out. The Panthers fumbled on their next drive after a decent push down field. However, the Panthers’ defense held strong again forcing another three-and-out. With 3:24 left in the first quarter, Spring Garden’s Junior quarterback Chapel Pope hit senior receiver Braxton Haney on a 55-yard pass that went for a touchdown as the Panthers struck first. Spring Garden led 7-0 after the first quarter.
Spring Garden senior defensive back and receiver Reese Winstead intercepted a pass from Justus with 2:32 left in the first, leading to a drive that culminated in a 19-yard touchdown run by Pope to begin the second quarter.
Just as Spring Garden seemed to be capturing momentum, Coosa put together a five-play drive which ended with Jacara Mostella scoring on a 23-yard rush to cut the game to a one-score Panthers lead with 9:55 in the second. Spring Garden did not answer the Coosa touchdown with a score of its own in its next drive. Coosa’s defense forced a punt which pinned them back on its own 14-yard line.
It took only five plays for the Conquerors to tie the game 14-14. Justus threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to Tucker to tie it after Burns made the extra point. Spring Garden answered with a drive filled with big run plays after the game was tied up. Connor Bates, the Spring Garden sophomore running back, ran to the 4-yard line after a 56-yard pick up. Pope then snuck it in from the 4 on the next play to give the Panthers a 21-14 which held for the remainder of the first half.
Spring Garden received the ball after the halftime break and drove it to within field goal range. Cam Welsh attempted a 33-yard field goal, but it was no good. After the stop, Coosa scored on another run from Mostella. This time, he went for 51 yards and tied the game 21-21 with 4:08 left in the third.
Spring Garden would answer again to the Coosa score in their ensuing possession. Bates scored on a 71-yard run to give the Panthers a 28-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
As fog really began to roll into Panther Stadium in the fourth quarter, momentum seemed to roll in as well for the Conquerors. With 3:23 left in the fourth Justus threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Mostella to tie the game for the third time. Coosa capitalized off of this score by getting a stop and eventually setting up the game winning field goal as time dwindled down.
“I felt like we had had trouble tackling the Mostella kid, so we felt like we had to go to win it in regulation,” Howard said. “Got to give them credit. They made the plays, the catch over there on the sideline down at the end. I felt like they were a lot more physical than they were earlier in the year and they took that to us. They established the line of scrimmage. I thought they ran the ball really really well, so not taking anything away from them at all. I felt like they had a good game plan, I felt they did about everything, executed to a T.”
What to know
—Winstead had a big game for the Panthers defensively. He came away with two interceptions in the final game of his Spring Garden career.
—Spring Garden’s rushing attack came up big for them even in the loss. Bates led the way with 171 yards on the ground, Pope followed with 130 yards, Cam Welsh added 28 yards, and John Welsh had 16 yards.
—Pope had 89 passing yards on 6 of 12 attempts. Haney led the Panthers’ receiving corps with 55 yards.
Who said
—Howard on the youth of his team: “I think they overachieved from what anybody would have thought they would have did at the first of the year. Nobody would have probably believed they would have won 10 games after everybody we graduated the past couple of years. Proud of this group for young ones stepping up, older ones showing some leadership and stuff like that, so like I said I was real proud of them.”
—Howard on Winstead’s individual efforts: “That’s what a senior’s supposed to do. I was super proud of him for stepping up. Like I said, being a senior, giving it everything you got on that last game’s big.”
—Howard of this year’s senior class: “Everybody thought that this was going to be a rebuilding year because of everything we’d lost. This senior class showed that they could carry that torch just like all the ones before them did and they carried it well. I mean 10-2, not a bad year.”