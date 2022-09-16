Prep football: Spring Garden downs Winterboro for homecoming win

SPRING GARDEN — Chapel Pope scored a pair of touchdowns to help lift Spring Garden to a 33-16 homecoming win over Winterboro.
Pope rushed for 117 yards while completing 3 of 5 passes for 65 yards, and Cam Welsh added 91. Conor Bates and John Welsh each added a touchdown.
For Winterboro, Deonte Smoot and Kamareon Curry each rushed for a touchdown.
Cam Welsh opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run, and Bates followed with a 12-yard scoring run to give Spring Garden a 13-0 lead in the first quarter.
Smoot scored to cut the advantage to 13-8 in the second quarter, while Spring Garden answered with Pope's 44-yard scoring run before halftime. That gave Spring Garden a 21-13 lead.
In the third quarter, Pope added a 2-yard touchdown run. In the fourth, Curry rushed 2 yards for a score. John Welsh scored a 32-yard run for Spring Garden's final points.