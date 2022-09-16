 Skip to main content
Prep football: Spring Garden downs Winterboro for homecoming win

Photo by Jonathan Johnson.

SPRING GARDEN — Chapel Pope scored a pair of touchdowns to help lift Spring Garden to a 33-16 homecoming win over Winterboro.

Pope rushed for 117 yards while completing 3 of 5 passes for 65 yards, and Cam Welsh added 91. Conor Bates and John Welsh each added a touchdown.