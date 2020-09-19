Prep football: Spring Garden celebrates homecoming by remaining unbeaten

SPRING GARDEN — It was homecoming at Spring Garden on Friday and the Panthers celebrated with a 34-14 win over Cleveland.
Spring Garden improved to 4-0, including 3-0 in Class 2A, Region 6. Cleveland, one of the early favorites for the Region 6 championship, fell to 2-1 in the region.
Senior quarterback Ryley Kirk scored a pair of short-yardage rushing touchdowns and completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Austin. Kirk completed 9 of 13 passes for 140 yards and netted 30 yards rushing on 10 tries. Austin ended with five catches for 115 yards.
Kirk opened the scoring on a 2-yard run with 36 seconds left in the first quarter. The Kirk-to-Austin touchdown pass came with 11:17 to go in the second quarter. Cam Welsh kicked both extra points and the Panther led 14-0.
Up 14-7, Spring Garden increased its advantage on a 5-yard run by Weston Kirk with 2:40 left in the second quarter and the third of Welsh’s four extra points. Weston Kirk ended with 62 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Spring Garden tallied the first two touchdowns of the second half. Ryley Krik scored on a 1-yard run for a 27-7 edge with 1:48 to play in the third quarter. Luke Welsh ran 22 yards for the final Spring Garden touchdown five minutes into the fourth quarter. He finished with 19 carries and 140 yards rushing and caught one pass for 21 yards.
On defense, Jackson Rogers caused a fumble and Cade Williams recovered the loose ball. Austin and Ryley Kirk each had one interception. Chapel Pope led in tackles with eight. Weston Kirk had six stops.
Spring Garden will travel to Hokes Bluff on Friday to meet the Class 3A Eagles.