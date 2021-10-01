Prep football: Spring Garden blanks Gaston on homecoming

SPRING GARDEN — An injury to senior quarterback Chaz Pope in last week’s win over Hokes Bluff forced sophomore Chapel Pope into his older brother’s usual role as Spring Garden’s starting quarterback.
The Panthers’ offense didn’t seem to miss a beat in a 47-0 homecoming win over Gaston.
The younger Pope said his right arm, his throwing arm, was a little sore coming into Friday’s contest from all the extra work he had done earlier in practice.
“The coaches did a really good job of preparing me for this,” said Chapel, 3 of 4 passing for 84 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He also ran 28 yards for the score that put the Panthers up 41-0 at halftime.
What to know
—Friday’s win over Gaston was Spring Garden’s second Class 2A, Region 6 win of the week. Spring Garden principal Brian Clowdis confirmed Friday that he had received a telephone call from his counterpart at Cleveland on Tuesday informing him Cleveland was forfeiting its win over Spring Garden on Sept. 17 for playing an ineligible player.
—Cooper Austin had two passes thrown his way. Each became a big-play touchdown. He eluded his defender and scored the Panthers’ first touchdown on a 24-yard reception with the game less than a minute old. Five minutes later, he got behind the defense again on a 51-yard throw and catch.
—Andrew Floyd ran four times for 103 yards and had scoring runs of 32 yards in the first quarter and 19 yards in the second.
—Larry Rogers returned an interception about 40 yards for the touchdown that put the Panthers ahead 27-0 at the end of the first quarter. Rogers was 5 of 7 on extra points, missing his first and last attempts.
—Freshman John Welsh got the final touchdown on a 7-yard run.
Who said
—Howard on Pope’s play in his first varsity start at quarterback: “We didn’t have any delays. He ran the offense efficiently. We were able to mix our cadence up a couple of times. He did all that. That, to me, is as important as any of it is.”
Floyd on which of his touchdowns he preferred: “I’m going to say the first one. I got to really leg it out that time.
Next up
—Spring Garden, 4-0 in Region 6 and 6-0 overall, travels to play Westbrook Christian in another Region 6 game Friday.