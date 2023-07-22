Prep football: Spring Garden advances to championship of Piedmont 7-on-7 tourney

PIEDMONT — While 7-on-7 tournaments aren’t a direct translation of fall football, Spring Garden’s football team left with plenty of encouragement in Piedmont’s 7-on-7 camp on Saturday.
Despite falling to Class 4A contender Handley in the tournament final, the Panthers went on a tear after pool play as they took down Randolph County’s b-team, Jacksonville and Piedmont to make it to the championship game.
For newly-hired head coach Barrett Ragsdale, the tournament showed not only the talent level his team has, but the early motivation of his team for success.
“The guys today just showed me that they've got what I knew they had, that fight in them,” Ragsdale said. “We came out here and played maybe 10 kids rolling all day, and we're playing a lot of teams that are playing platoons on offense and defense, and we’ve got the same guys rolling from offense to defense, it’s pretty hard out here. They fought through and won some big games today.”
Ragsdale said that in the time he’s been overseeing the program, he’s immediately noticed the influence the veterans on the team have.
“We got veterans returning that know what to do,” Ragsdale said. “They know the expectations, and they got it done. We got some younger ones that showed to me today that they're ready to step up and take on bigger roles to help us out.”
One of those veterans Ragsdale is leaning on in his first season is Chapel Pope, who played almost every position on the field at some point during the day.
“He played quarterback, played slot, played split,” Ragsdale said. “Moving him around and letting him get the ball, he had a great day. He had some huge catches. I know in the Piedmont game on a third-down conversion, he had a huge catch, a deep route that kept us in that game. That's just one that sticks out.”
Pope said that he saw plenty of opportunity for his team to be successful this fall.
“We’ve got some heart,” Pope said. “Going against teams that have people that can play both ways and your small school, everybody's playing both sides of the ball, it's tough. But, we stuck it out and fought hard.”
PIEDMONT
New Piedmont head coach Jonathan Miller saw plenty of improvement from his defense as the Bulldogs played host in their annual 7-on-7 tournament.
“I thought we improved defensively from our first 7-on-7, and that was good to see,” Miller said. “At times we're our own worst enemy on the offensive side, but there's a lot of bright spots. It was a long day and I thought our kids competed for the most part. Just gonna clean a few things up.”
The team came out of pool play as the second seed after dropping a game to Handley and taking down Munford, Sand Rock and Ranburne in pool play.
In tournament play, the Bulldogs took down Ranburne after a first-round bye before falling to Spring Garden in the quarterfinals.
“We've got three new starters in the secondary, so these couple of weeks have been good for them to get some lab reps and action,” Miller said. “Those guys have improved, we've improved over on the back end and we'll see when we fit it all together and get our big guys out on the field. I like where we are headed into fall camp and, we just got to just got to continue to build on what we've established this summer.”
Piedmont’s b-team came out of pool play as the fourth seed in tournament play, taking down White Plains after a first-round bye. The b-team fell to eventual champion Handley to end its day.
JACKSONVILLE
After one of the best overall 7-on-7 showings in the state, Jacksonville’s summer ended with a loss to eventual runner up Spring Garden in Piedmont’s annual 7-on-7 tournament.
“Overall, I thought there was a lot of bright spots,” Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said. “We played a lot of young guys today on offense and defense, so we got an opportunity to see some of the guys do some things and, and saw some really good things from a lot of them, so that was a positive.”
Jacksonville came out of pool play as the three seed, with its only loss coming to eventual champion Handley. The Golden Eagles took pool play wins from Spring Garden, Randolph County and Handley’s b-team.
Despite the strong showing in the opening round, the Golden Eagles fell in a 23-16 loss to Spring Garden after their first-round bye.
“I wasn't real pleased at how we finished the day and our mindset going into the tournament play,” Smith said. “We've done this all summer long, I think we've done well all summer, but this was the first time we didn’t play like we needed to, and so we'll learn from that.”
The Golden Eagles finished their summer with a 20-6 overall record across their four 7-on-7 tournaments.
“One of the good things about 7-on-7s is being able to learn about those types of things, but overall, I was proud of our young guys for stepping up,” Smith said. “I was really proud of the summer we've had. It's been a pretty good summer from a 7-on-7 standpoint competing and things like that. Overall, it was a good summer and we're ready to get into fall camp.”
WHITE PLAINS
White Plains finished with three wins at Piedmont, including an opening-round win in tournament play against Randolph County. The Wildcats’ day ended with a 22-20 overtime loss to Piedmont’s b-team.
Wildcats coach Blake Jennings, who is set to enter his first season leading the program, said that he noticed vast improvements from last week’s FCA 7-on-7 camp to Saturday at Piedmont.
“Last Tuesday, it was kind of seeing what they were about, and what we had learned up to that point, and then getting better from Tuesday to today,” Jennings said. “We got a lot better and we won three games over here today. We competed right there and had a chance to win it and overtime, so it's all you can ask out of these kids, they’re getting better every day and they work with tails off.”
Jennings said after the team's 7-on-7 tournaments this summer, he's encouraged to see that his team have motivation to succeed in the fall.
“They compete, and that's what we're trying to instill in them,” Jennings said. “They compete, they want to win, they want to be here, they’re doing everything we're asking them. That's all you can ask for as a coach.”
RANBURNE
After coming out of pool play as the seventh seed, Ranburne took a win from Sand Rock to open tournament play. The Bulldogs fell to second-seeded Piedmont in the second round of the tournament.
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Randolph County emerged from pool play as the 12 seed, falling to fifth-seeded White Plains in the opening round of tournament play. Randolph County's b-team fell to eventual runner up Spring Garden in its opening-round matchup.