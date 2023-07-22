 Skip to main content
Prep football: Spring Garden advances to championship of Piedmont 7-on-7 tourney

SG

Spring Garden advanced to the championship round of the Piedmont 7-on-7 tournament at Piedmont High School on Saturday.

 Tucker Webb

PIEDMONT — While 7-on-7 tournaments aren’t a direct translation of fall football, Spring Garden’s football team left with plenty of encouragement in Piedmont’s 7-on-7 camp on Saturday.

Despite falling to Class 4A contender Handley in the tournament final, the Panthers went on a tear after pool play as they took down Randolph County’s b-team, Jacksonville and Piedmont to make it to the championship game.

