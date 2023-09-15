 Skip to main content
Prep football: Special teams, run game lifts Childersburg over Weaver

DSC_1681.jpg

Weaver, left, and Childersburg meet for the coin toss.

 Ashley Morrison, The Anniston Star

WEAVER — When two run-heavy offenses square off, it usually won’t be a high-scoring affair.

Childersburg and Weaver did not apply that mindset in a 42-29 Childersburg win Friday night at Weaver in a Class 3A, Region 4 clash.