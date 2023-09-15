Prep football: Special teams, run game lifts Childersburg over Weaver

WEAVER — When two run-heavy offenses square off, it usually won’t be a high-scoring affair.
Childersburg and Weaver did not apply that mindset in a 42-29 Childersburg win Friday night at Weaver in a Class 3A, Region 4 clash.
The matchup saw the Tigers rush for 289 yards and the Bearcats run for 231. The Tigers also got a boost on special teams.
“I had two things tonight,” Childersburg coach Johnny Johnson said. “I wanted to compete and finish. I told them, ‘Weaver's a very improved team.’ I know offensively, we were going to have a hard time stopping them and I knew we had to go score.
“We needed this right here. We’re on the verge of playing good football. Didn’t do a lot of things right, but hey, get a win on the road, we’ll take it.”
Weaver took a 12-6 lead in the first quarter thanks to a Kaden Gooden 11-yard touchdown run and a failed two-point conversion. With only 16.3 seconds remaining in the quarter, Childersburg kickoff return man Devin Williams scored on a 90-yard return that was followed by a successful two-point conversion to give the Tigers a 14-12 advantage heading into the second.
Late in the fourth quarter, Weaver was lined up to punt down 34-29. As the ball was snapped, Childersburg’s Ethan McKinney raced to the backfield to block the punt, giving the Tigers great field position with a little over four minutes remaining in regulation.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Seth Garrett found the end zone on a 30-yard touchdown run. McKinney scored the two-point conversion to seal the game for the Tigers.
After a tight first quarter, Weaver regained the lead early in the second when Gianluca Torres knocked in a 20-yard field goal to make it 15-14. Childersburg immediately responded in their next drive when Chris Swain connected with Devonte Fairman for a 47-yard touchdown pass.
A failed two-point attempt made it 20-15 Childersburg, and that score held until the end of the first half.
Childersburg received the ball to start the third quarter, but on the first play of the half the Tigers were intercepted by Gooden, who then led the Bearcats down the field and scored from 2 yards out. Torres’ extra point made it 22-20 Weaver with 9:16 in the third.
On the next drive, the Tigers were again intercepted by Gooden. However, the Childersburg defense stopped Weaver on third-and-one and fourth-and-one to get the ball back with good field position.
Swain snuck into the end zone on the Tigers’ next drive to regain the lead at 26-22 with 2:31 left in the third. The game continued to go back-and-forth when Gooden ran into the end zone again on the Bearcats’ next drive.
It was 29-26 Weaver with a little over 10 minutes in the fourth. Both teams went three-and-out before Swain ran for a 42-yard touchdown with Bearcats all over him to regain the lead. Phillip Tilly found the endzone for a successful two-point conversion to make it 34-29 Childersburg with 5:03 in the fourth.
“It feels good,” Swain said. “We’re 2-2, we’re 1-1 in the region. This is probably my best start of my high school career, so I’m loving it right now.”
What to know
—Swain and Tilley were a two-headed monster for Childersburg as both seniors rushed for 109 yards. Garrett had 37 yards on the ground and Jatavious Truss had 18 yards rushing.
—Swain passed for 87 yards on 6 of 11 attempts and a touchdown. Fairman had 47 yards and a touchdown to lead the Tigers’ receiving core. Xavier Duncan added 36 yards receiving.
—Gooden led the way for the Bearcats rushing with 107 yards and three touchdowns. Christian Marturello added 85 yards and a touchdown. Gabe King added 28 yards rushing.
—Gooden threw for 71 yards on 4-of-10 passing. KeShawn Allen led the receivers with 38 yards, followed by Caden Thornton with 20-yards. Hunter Hise had 13 yards receiving.
Who said
—Swain on the special teams: “We did really good on special teams. We got Seth Garrett back there, we got Devin (Williams) back there that make really big plays back there.”
—Tilley on the run game: “Really my man Ethan (McKinney) and the O-line they were blocking good up front. I just see the hole and I go. That’s exactly what it was.”
—Weaver coach Ken Cofer on the game: “We haven’t done it all year. I’ve got a good group of kids right here, but we had some right here question themselves tonight. We took a step backwards, probably a couple steps back tonight.”
Next up
—Childersburg (2-2, 1-1) will host region foe Saks (0-4, 0-2) on Sep. 22. Weaver (1-3, 0-2) will travel to Randolph County (3-0, 1-0) on Sep. 22 for a region showdown.