ALEXANDRIA — Every football head coach preaches perfect in the three phases of any game: offense, defense and special team.
In his team’s 45-6 win over Douglas Thursday night, Alexandria head coach Todd Ginn got just that … and a little bit more. By halftime, the Valley Cubs led 45-0.
“I told our guys last week, ‘How are we going to mature from this?’” Ginn said. “We came in and were really focused during this week’s practices and that’s what I was pleased with the most.
“The first half tonight, we showed a lot of focus and played tough ball. We just have pretty good leadership and our young guys have grown up.”
Ginn’s team displayed that focus, primarily, during the final five minutes of the first quarter as the Valley Cubs converted three critical Douglas special team mistakes into three touchdowns.
After Devin Burton’s 1-yard rushing touchdown put Alexandria up 7-0, the Valley Cubs capitalized on a bad snap on a Douglas punt attempt and start its second drive of the game already inside the red zone. Ronnie Royal punched the ball into the end zone just two plays later.
On the Eagles’ next punt attempt, Javais McGhee returned the kick 62 yards to make it 21-0, Valley Cubs, with just under three minutes left in the game’s opening quarter. The bad luck didn’t stop there for Douglas as another bad snap sailed into the end zone, where Layton Ellison fell on it for a touchdown.
“I hated it for them because of the special-teams mistakes, but anytime you fumble a punt or snap it over his head, it just makes for a long night,” Ginn said. “But, luckily for us, we were able to capitalize on their mistakes and Ellison got him a touchdown.”
What to know
—After years of going for two-point conversions after scoring touchdowns, Alexandria converted all six of its extra points against Douglas. Grayson Forrest and Luis Torres made the PATs. The Valley Cubs even made a 36-yard field goal attempt in the closing seconds of the second quarter.
—The Alexandria defense held Douglas off the scoreboard until Eli Teal ran into the end zone from six yards out with 12.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Eagles missed the extra point following the play.
—The Alexandria defense help Douglas to a 1.3 yards a rush attempt average during the night. For the game, the Eagles ran the ball 48 times for only 63 yards. That yardage statistic accounted for Douglas’ entire offensive yardage as the Valley Cubs swatted away the Eagles’ lone pass attempt.
Who said
—Ginn on Alexandria’s senior class: “It’s just about buying in and doing the right things. They love me and I love them. They know I’d do anything for them and I feel the same way -- I know they’d do anything for me. When you have that kind of trust, it makes everything real easy.”
—Ginn on what phrase he’d use to describe his team’s performance Thursday night: “I thought we came out real aggressive, so that would have to be it. We are an aggressive team and try to play aggressive. I thought we did that tonight.”
Next up
—Alexandria (7-1, 5-1 Class 5A, Region 6) concluded its regular-season home schedule against Douglas (1-8, 0-6) Thursday night. The Valley Cubs will close out the regular season next week when they travel to Chilton County (4-4).