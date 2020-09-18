Prep football: Smith, Spinks help Wellborn stay perfect

PLEASANT VALLEY —
Playing on homecoming, Pleasant Valley took the field Friday night full of energy and excitement.
When it was all said and done, however, Calvin Spinks and Jett Smith propelled Wellborn to a 49-14 victory over the Raiders in Class 3A, Region 5 play.
On Wellborn’s opening drive, the Panthers picked up two first downs before Calvin Spinks broke for the first of his three touchdowns on a 21-yard run to the outside.
“I was making some great moves,” Spinks said. “But I had some big guys blocking in front of me. I give all glory to my line.”
On their next drive, the Panthers bled three-and-half minutes off of the game clock to move the game into the second quarter. Jett Smith picked up the first of his two touchdowns on a 59-yard run to the outside to waste no time to put the Panters up 13-0.
Spinks scored both the last touchdown of the first half and first of the second. The first came after finding a hole for a 16-yard touchdown run to put Wellborn ahead 21-0. The next one came on his longest run of the night: a 32-yard touchdown run on Wellborn’s opening third-quarter drive.
Midways through the third quarter, Jett Smith found a lane for a 46-yard touchdown to put Wellborn ahead 35-0.
“I thought Calvin and Jett ran well,” Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith said. “I thought we had some really good blocking.”
Jett Smith finished with 155 rushing yards altogether, and Spinks ended the night with 102.
Pleasant Valley looked like a force to be reckoned with in its opening drive. After an 18-yard kickoff return by Andruw Sanders, the Raiders started at their own 36, eventually driving to the Panthers’ 21. Their drive stalled, and the Raiders turned the ball over after failing to complete at fourth-and-long play.
“We came out with a lot of energy,” Raiders head coach Jonathan Nix said. “But we’ve got to finish drives with scores.”
What to know
—Wellborn’s Jesse Lewis scored a touchdown on a 49-yard run. He also ran for 69 yards in the contest.
—Brady Jonson scored a 41-yard touchdown. Brandon Morales picked up five extra points. TiQuan Thomas scored on a two-point conversion.
—Pleasant Valley’s Braydon Maye returned a fumble recovery for a 39-yard touchdown. Hunter Sallee scored the game’s last touchdown on a 6-yard run. He also ran for 35 yards in the game. Jake Upton scored on a two-point conversion. He also ran for 76 yards in the contest. Sam Palmer recovered a fumble.
Who said
—Jett Smith on Spinks: “Calvin is a very good player, and does an outstanding job of not letting one person bring him down.”
Next up
—Pleasant Valley (1-3) hosts Donoho in non-region play. Wellborn (4-0) looks to stay perfect when it travels out of the region to Hamilton.